Record number attend LGBT networking event

Over 90 professionals turned out for Out of Office, the professional networking organisation for LGBT people in the city

Alan Sharman, Matt Walker, David Shine, Anthony Carty.

Over 90 professionals came together to network, make friends and do business at Out of Office, the professional networking organisation for LGBT people in the city.

Celebrating the 30th event since the organisation’s inception, this was the largest turnout for the networking group, which runs regular events at different venues across Birmingham.

Out of Office 30, hosted at Japanese restaurant Rofuto, saw guests enjoy a selection of sushi dishes while taking in the scenic views from the venue’s 16th floor sky bar.

Launched in 2010 by Clive Reeves Public Relations and Irwin Mitchell solicitors, Out of Office provides an opportunity for LGBT professionals to meet in a friendly and informal setting.

Matt Walker, organiser of Out of Office, said: “We’re proud that Out of Office has grown to become one of the most popular LGBT networking groups outside London, now with over 500 members.”

Details about Out of Office Birmingham can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Final phase of Park Central scheme begins

Simon Kimberley, WM Housing Group; Scott Black, Crest Nicholson; Councillor John Clancy, Birmingham City Council.

Representatives gather at Park Central to mark the first brick being laid in the final phase of Park Central

