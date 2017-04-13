How we use Cookies
Record month for Birmingham Airport

March was a busy month for the airport as more than 900,000 passengers passed through the terminal

Birmingham Airport

Record passenger growth figures continue for Birmingham Airport with March showing the airport handled 904,790 passengers - over 73,000 more than the same month in 2016 and an 8.9 percent increase.

Both long and short haul services saw significant growth with long haul up by 8.3 per cent compared to the same month last year and short haul up by nine per cent, the airport said.

Chief executive Paul Kehoe said: "March was a very busy and significant month here at the airport.

"Not only did we see our 25th consecutive month of growth but we also saw Jet2.com and Jet2 holidays launch and Qatar Airways celebrate its first anniversary.

"Eurowings also launched flights to Vienna and announced Salzburg, which will start in December.

"These additional airlines and routes along with the busy summer fast approaching means we only expect these record breaking figures to continue."

Scheduled traffic accounted for 92 per cent of the total, with charter passengers making up the remaining eight per cent.

Scheduled traffic overall grew by 9.9 per cent, with year-on-year growth to Madrid (+143.1 per cent), Wroclaw (+133 per cent) and Marrakech (+125.6 per cent) among the popular destinations.

Charter traffic saw expansion on services to Hurghada (+238.7 per cent), Naples (+151.9 per cent) and Malaga (+22.7 per cent).

