Record month for Birmingham Airport

  • Updated
  • By

Passenger figures up to more than 775,000 to make it the busiest start to a year on record for transport hub

Holiday destinations
Birmingham Airport has posted another record month for passenger figures.

January was the busiest start to a year on record for the airport with a total of 775,176 passengers using the terminal - a rise of 16.1 per cent year on year.

Long-haul demand for seats was also up, growing by 29.5 per cent, while short haul also experienced growth, up by 13.4 per cent year-on-year.

David Winstanley, chief operating officer at Birmingham Airport, said: “It is great to see the consecutive record breaking months continue.

“This is our 23rd in a row, giving us our best January and start to the year here at Birmingham Airport.

“We have had a lot to celebrate in recent months with the close of 2016 showing we handled over 11.6 million passengers - the most we’ve ever recorded in our 75 year history.

“More airlines and routes are to be announced in the near future and so we expect the airport to continue to grow and be successful over the next 12 months.

“We are also finalising details regarding our 2030 Master Plan, which will be published over the summer months.

“This will show our long-term commitment to improving services and facilities for our passengers and how we plan to grow as an organisation going forward.”

Scheduled traffic in January accounted for 91 per cent of the total with charter passengers making up the remaining nine per cent.

Scheduled traffic overall grew by 17.1 per cent, with the most significant growth on routes to Madrid (+300.6 per cent), SalIsland (+121.8 per cent), Berlin (85.9 per cent), Reykjavik (+54.3 per cent), Warsaw (+53.4 per cent) and Malta (+50.8 per cent).

Charter traffic experienced 6.9 per cent growth and significant increases on services to Hurghada (+33.5 per cent), Alicante (+19.9 per cent), Montego Bay (+19.8 per cent), Madeira (+11.2 per cent) and Gran Canaria (+11.2 per cent).

