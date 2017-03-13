How we use Cookies
Reception celebrates enterprising city's award

Celebrating Birmingham's award as the “Most Enterprising Place in Britain” in the 2016 Enterprising Britain Awards

Councillor John Clancy, Leader, Birmingham City Council; Johnathan Dudley, Midlands Managing Partner, Crowe Clark Whitehill.

Crowe Clark Whitehill and Zen Metro hosted a special reception to celebrate Birmingham’s award as the “Most Enterprising Place in Britain” in the 2016 Enterprising Britain Awards.

Guests were welcomed by Johnathan Dudley, managing partner at the Midlands office of the national audit, tax and advisory firm. They included companies from the greater West Midlands region that had benefitted from the assistance available.

Birmingham City Council’s Business Support Package has helped back 1,000 businesses, generating £87million in private sector investment and creating or safeguarding 4,300 jobs, as part of the ambitious plans to build a Midlands Engine for Growth.

New commercial chief at HSBC UK

Amanda Murphy, HSBC UK

Amanda Murphy will lead commercial operations at bank's new headquarters in Birmingham

Grant Thornton gathering sets sights on a more vibrant regional economy

David Hillan, Practice Leader, Grant Thornton; Bob Sleigh, OBE, Guest Speaker and Chairman, West Midlands Combined Authority.

Leaders and influencers gathered at Grant Thornton's West Midlands Inquiry to discuss how to work together for a greater West Midlands

Birmingham City Council

