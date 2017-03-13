Reception celebrates enterprising city's award

Crowe Clark Whitehill and Zen Metro hosted a special reception to celebrate Birmingham’s award as the “Most Enterprising Place in Britain” in the 2016 Enterprising Britain Awards.

Guests were welcomed by Johnathan Dudley, managing partner at the Midlands office of the national audit, tax and advisory firm. They included companies from the greater West Midlands region that had benefitted from the assistance available.

Birmingham City Council’s Business Support Package has helped back 1,000 businesses, generating £87million in private sector investment and creating or safeguarding 4,300 jobs, as part of the ambitious plans to build a Midlands Engine for Growth.