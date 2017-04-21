How we use Cookies
West Midlands businesses recognised in Queen's Awards for Enterprise

  • Updated
  • By

Companies from across Birmingham and the wider region recognised in the annual list of business excellence

Staff from Oakland International, based in Redditch
Staff from Oakland International celebrate winning two Queen's Awards

Sixteen businesses from across the West Midlands have been recognised in the 2017 Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

They include a Worcestershire distributor of fish-based pet food called Fish4Dogs and Carillion, the infrastructure firm behind the Library of Birmingham development and which is now working on the city centre Paradise regeneration project.

Established in 1965, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise celebrates the UK's small- and medium-sized companies across four categories - international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity, a new category for 2017.

This recognises businesses and organisations which provide social mobility initiatives and programmes for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Newcastle social housing provider Aspire Housing is one of only six winners across the whole of the UK in this new category for its commitment to the social mobility of its tenants and leaseholders through training, work experience and job opportunities.

Oakland International, based in Redditch, received a double award for its shared pallet scheme for food producers, creating sustainable advantages for customers and its significant growth in overseas markets.

Chief executive and co-founder Dean Attwell said: "I'm absolutely delighted and honoured for Oakland to be a Queen's Award winner but to receive two is mind-blowing and is a fantastic endorsement for the great team we have."

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "The Queen's Awards for enterprise highlights everything that's great about UK business today.

"We have some of the best entrepreneurs and innovative minds in the world who are at the heart of small start-ups, providing excellent customer service to larger businesses developing global solutions.

"Over one million new businesses have been created since 2010, all playing a vital role in creating jobs and driving growth across the UK.

"I'm extremely proud to see such a wealth of businesses across the West Midlands being recognised today.

"Through our Industrial Strategy, we will be building on the successes of these award-winning businesses, helping to build a stronger, more outward looking and prosperous global Britain."

The West Midlands-based recipients are:

International Trade

Fish4Dogs, Rushock

Majestic.com, Birmingham

Metrasens, Malvern

Oakland International, Redditch

Premier Health Products, Coventry

Thermoseal Group, Birmingham

Vectric, Alcester

Y International (UK), Birmingham

Innovation

Allsee Technologies, Birmingham

Coachbuilt GB, Atherstone

Conversion Rate Experts, Rugeley

The Smart Actuator Company, Malvern Wells

Titania, Worcester

Sustainable Development

Carillion, Wolverhampton

Travel de Courcey, Coventry

Oakland International, Redditch

Promoting Opportunity

Aspire Housing, Newcastle

Award winners will be visited by a royal representative and presented with a commemorative trophy as a mark of their achievements.

They will also be invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in July and are allowed to use the Queen's Awards emblem in advertising, marketing and on packaging for five years.

