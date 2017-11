Quantem celebrates another year of success

Quantem celebrates another year of success

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quantem welcomed a range of clients and colleagues from across the construction industry to celebrate another successful year in Birmingham.

The Birmingham office continues to grow and is enjoying working on high profile city centre projects such as Paradise, 103 Colmore Row and Axis.

Long standing relationships with clients such as MTC, MIRA and National Grid are helping the office to thrive.

Pictures by John Hipkiss