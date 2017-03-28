How we use Cookies
Qatar business conference comes to Birmingham

Qatar-UK delegation heads to ICC to discuss international trade and investment opportunities

The Doha skyline
Senior figures from Qatar and the UK government are in Birmingham today

Senior government figures from Qatar will be in Birmingham today alongside International Trade Secretary Liam Fox to showcase projects and investment opportunities.

Said to be the largest ever Qatar-UK delegation, UK firms will highlight 'investment-ready' projects in areas like sport, cyber-security and healthcare.

The joint Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum, which was in London yesterday, says it is hopeful today's event will result in a number of new agreements to invest across the Midlands and UK.

The event at the ICC will bring together ministers and senior government representatives from Qatar and the UK including the Minister of Finance His Excellency Ali Shareef Al-Emadi.

Hundreds of high-profile businesses executives, council leaders and academics are also expected to attend.

Mr Fox said: "The Government's Plan for Britain will help us trade beyond Europe and make Britain a leading advocate for free trade across the world, as we build on our relationships with old friends and new allies.

"Hosting this event in Birmingham ensures the whole country benefits including the Midlands Engine, creating jobs and supporting cities, towns and communities right across the United Kingdom."

Qatar is already the UK's third largest export market in the Middle East and also accounts for £35 billion of existing investment in the UK.

Bilateral trade is valued at more than £5 billion per year and the relationship between the two countries continues to go from strength to strength.

Yesterday in London, Mr Fox announced a doubling of UK export finance to support trade with Qatar by up to £4.5 billion and an additional £2.25 billion to support UK companies exporting to Qatar and for their Qatari buyers, in both the public and private sectors.

He also signed a new memorandum of understanding, creating the first joint economic and trade committee to further ties between the two countries as they explore the opportunities available.

It is expected that further memoranda will be signed in Birmingham today.

