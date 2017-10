PwC lunch for former partners

Matthew Hammond, PwC’s Midlands regional chairman and Birmingham office senior partner recently hosted a lunch for PwC’s former and retired partners at Opus Restaurant.

Some 50 partners travelled from all over the country for this annual event, including PwC’s former UK Chairman, Sir Ian Powell.

The audience heard about PwC’s move to its new “home”, One Chamberlain Square in 2019.