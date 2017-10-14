Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sporting celebrities and business professionals clubbed together at an annual golf day to raise £17,000 for a new fund to equip soldiers with new skills for a new start.

The Wigley Support Fund has been launched by The Wigley Group to help retrain soldiers identified by the official Parachute Regiment charity Support Our Paras.

The commercial property company based in Coventry has now raised over £80,000 from The Wigley Group Golf Open & Gala Dinner over the last five years for Support Our Paras, which supports the welfare of serving and injured soldiers and their families.

For the first time, money raised from this year’s event, held at Staverton Park De Vere, near Daventry, will go directly to The Wigley Support Fund to specifically help soldiers towards the cost of training for a new career.

Around 200 business professionals attended with special guest Kevin Keegan OBE, former England football player and manager, and other sporting figures including darts legends Steve Beaton, Mervyn King and Colin Lloyd.

Robert Wigley, managing director of The Wigley Group, said: “The money raised will help many serving and injured soldiers take their first all-important step onto a new career ladder. We couldn’t have hoped for a better start and are hugely grateful for the support and generosity of everyone who attended.”​