Property experts gather for launch of the West Midlands 2016 UKIT report

More than 40 property experts from across the country attended the launch of the West Midlands 2016 UKIT report, at Birmingham’s Lambert Smith Hampton.

Published by the commercial property consultant, the UK Investment Transaction Report reveals a record level of investment into the region, as overseas investors took advantage of the devalued pound.

Lambert Smith Hampton’s research found that more than £3.5billion had been pumped into the region last year, and predicts that the year ahead could even surpass that figure.

Adam Ramshaw, head of region for LSH in Birmingham, said: “The report shows a massive upturn in funding in this region, which is great to see, and we were delighted to welcome so many experts from across the country at what was a fabulous event.”

Lambert Smith Hampton is a commercial property consultancy working with investors, developers and occupiers in both the public and private sectors across the UK and Ireland.