Private equity is a firmly established piece of the armoury when it comes to companies funding their future growth.

While many stick with the tradition banking route, others are choosing to benefit from not only capital injection but also added expertise to their boards which PE houses offer.

The Birmingham Post has produced a supplement dedicated to this thriving sector with support from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, The Centre for Management Buy-out Research and the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association.

Andy Lyndon, director and head of LDC in the Midlands, has written a foreword to the supplement.

He says: "Birmingham and the Midlands are at a pivotal point.

"A new regional mayor, a government committed to backing the Midlands Engine and the most significant investment in our local infrastructure that we've seen for decades, all contribute towards making the city a very attractive place to work and invest in."

There are also features on renewable energy, taking the step up to becoming the boss and tips on making a business more attractive to investors.

The supplement is available in this week's Birmingham Post, out in the shops today, and can be read online here.