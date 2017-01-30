Prince Andrew to host business pitch event in Birmingham

How we use Cookies
Entrepreneurs in Birmingham are being offered the chance to pitch their ideas to Prince Andrew in a Dragons' Den-style event next month.

Pitch@Palace is an initiative set up by the Duke of York to guide, help and connect entrepreneurs with potential supporters in order to accelerate and grow their businesses.

It is currently on tour and will roll into Birmingham's business district on February 14.

Innovative companies are invited to apply to showcase their ideas and, if successful, they will be selected to pitch to an invited audience of judges from the world of entrepreneurship, tech, media and investment at the offices of financial services firm KPMG.

This edition of Pitch@Palace focuses on human technology and will bring together entrepreneurs in fields such as healthcare, robotics, connected devices, wearable technology, augmented and virtual reality.

During the event the judges, supported by an audience vote, will select three companies to progress to a boot camp where they will receive business support, investment advice and pitch development.

Finalists will then have the opportunity to network and pitch at the main Pitch@Palace event at St James's Palace in April.

The Duke of York said: "Supporting a culture of entrepreneurship in the UK is vital to our future prosperity and I am looking forward to bringing Pitch@Palace On Tour to Birmingham."

Steve Ward, partner at KPMG Enterprise in the Midlands, added: "We are delighted to be hosting Pitch@Palace at our Birmingham office next month.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurial businesses in the Midlands, at whatever stage of development they are at, to showcase their talent and innovation.

"Pitching ideas and solutions to an influential audience is great for the community and will provide local entrepreneurs with invaluable experience and feedback as they look to take their businesses to the next level.

"We look forward to welcoming The Duke of York, judges and guests to Birmingham, and celebrating the innovation that our region has to offer."

