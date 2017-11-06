Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primitivo held a party to mark the Barwick Street bar and restaurant’s 21st birthday.

There was an added cause for celebration, as this year saw Primitivo reopened after being forced to close during the refurbishment of the neighbouring Grand Hotel.

Owner Prit Sagoo said she was delighted to be back in business and a 21st birthday seemed like the perfect way to celebrate.

She said: “It’s been 21 years since I have been at Primitivo.

“The party was for all the regular customers who have supported us and stayed loyal – even after being closed for 21 months, which was out of our hands.

“There were many who could not attend but we still had 110 throughout the evening. It was a huge success, with music by Steve Ajao.

“Not many places survive 21 years – especially after being forced to close for 21 months.

“We are very lucky and have the best customers. I would like to say a huge thank you to them all for their support over so many years.”

Pictures by Dale Martin