Primitivo Bar and Eatery reopens at The Grand

Primitivo Bar & Eatery has made its much-anticipated return to the city after a 21-month hiatus

Richard Saxton, Higgs and Sons; Prit Sagoo, Primitivo, Guy Travis and Adrian Roddick; both Pennycuick Collins.

One of Birmingham's best-loved bars has made its much-anticipated return to the city after a 21-month hiatus.

Primitivo Bar & Eatery, based on Barwick Street in the heart of Colmore Business District, welcomed its regulars back earlier this week, ahead of its official opening to the public.

After closing to accommodate restoration works at The Grand, the bar and eatery is back – with some of its original team and suppliers – just in time to celebrate the business' 21st anniversary later in the year.

A popular hangout for the city centre's business community, it returns to its Monday to Friday opening hours while remaining closed for private bookings at weekend.

Pictures by Dale Martin

