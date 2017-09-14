Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Birmingham’s leading independent coffee shops has closed two of its three bars for ‘legal reasons’ – but the move is expected to only be temporary.

Yorks Espresso Bar at the Colmore Row end of the Great Western Arcade and Yorks Cafe Bakery in Stephenson Street both have notices in the window apologising to customers for the shutdown.

But while the notes talk of “a bit of a reshuffle, restructure and refresh” that doesn’t mean a refurbishment.

The closures have been prompted by unspecified legal issues which owner Simon Ford hopes will be resolved within a few days.

“We are currently looking at reopening next Tuesday (September 19),” said Simon.

“When I came up with the concept in 2011 with my spreadsheets, things then happen which you don’t always anticipate.

“I wish business was as simple as 1-2-3 but if it was then everybody would be an entrepreneur.

“Everything is cool and heading in the right direction.

“We are just going through a legal process.

“Yorks is here to day and everyone has still got their jobs.

“But everyone has to go through change and, if we didn’t, we’d still have the old Central Library and Paradise Forum.”

In May earlier this year, the unrelated Dark Horse in Moseley also had to shut down because the pub’s licence had not been transferred as part of a move to incorporate the venue into the Humble Pub Group – which also includes The Prince of Wales , Cheval Blanc and Stirchley’s The British Oak .

It posted a note on social media saying: “Due to a clerical error we seem to be closed for the week. Sorry about that.

“Don’t worry though, in true Dark Horse style, we aren’t letting a bad thing get us down.”

Cafes old and new

Yorks originally opened at the Colmore Row end of Newhall Street but that business closed when the whole building was shut for refurbishment.

It then launched the Espresso Bar in November 2014.

Over at Stephenson Street, work to develop the Midland Metro line outside led to months of extensive roadworks on both Stephenson Street and Pinfold Street – where the pavement was even relaid twice.

In March this year, Simon opened the former Cafe Opus site at the Ikon Gallery in Brindleyplace , with 20-inch pizzas part of the attraction.

Simon said: “The modern look of the Newhall Street site now isn’t in keeping with what Yorks is about (so we won’t be going back there). It has a tiny entrance for what was a large floor space which would now cost £1 million to fit out.

“Our Stephenson Street site is part of a lovely old building and inside the stripped back look is what we are about, just like our cafe at the Ikon Gallery building which dates back to 1877.

“The Ikon Cafe is doing well and we are really looking forward to the build up to Christmas.”