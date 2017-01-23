How we use Cookies
Persimmon to build 116 new homes on derelict playing fields

Housebuilder says its project on former Avery site in Edgbaston will be completed by the end of 2017

Persimmon is building new homes on the former Avery Recreation Ground

A new £1.5 million home for Bournville Rugby Club and a linked housing development are due to be completed by the end of this year, it has been announced.

The development, on the derelict former Avery and M&B Recreation Ground in Sandon Road, in the Summerfield area of Edgbaston, was controversially awarded planning permission a year ago.

The state-of-the-art rugby complex includes a pavilion, all-weather pitch and two grass pitches.

Persimmon Homes is also building 116 houses, to be called the Avery Fields estate, on the City Road part of the site.

Director Neil Williams said: "We are extremely pleased to be working with Bournville RFC on this project to deliver a new rugby facility at Sandon Road.

Brutalist Smallbrook Queensway building approved for demolition

"The scheme has been planned over a number of years, working closely with Birmingham City Council's planning team, and we look forward to seeing the project completed by late 2017.

"Persimmon currently owns the Sandon Road site but will transfer it to Bournville RFC, together with a financial package to develop the new facility, once the project is complete."

Persimmon was also behind a new training facility at Warwickshire County Cricket Club as part of its development of the former M&B Cape Hill Brewery Site.

The Avery Fields development includes homes ranging from two to five bedrooms and two-bedroom flats.

It was approved by councillors in January 2016, despite residents raising objections over potential noise nuisance, parking problems, light pollution and impact on wildlife.

Anger as Birmingham Council approves 6,000 homes on Sutton Coldfield green belt

