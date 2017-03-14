Parking in Birmingham is about to get more expensive - here are the details

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

On-street parking charges are set to rocket in Birmingham city centre.

Drivers face a ticket price rise of 140 per cent on Sundays.

Around Colmore Row business district , the current discounted Sunday rate of £2.50 for two hours parking is set to be scrapped.

Instead motorists face paying £6 - a 140 per cent price rise.

The new charges come into force on Saturday, April 1 (April Fools' Day).

That is despite streets are already often deserted at weekends thanks to local car parks offering longer stays.

The move is designed to raise an extra £500,000 for the Birmingham City Council.

Two hours parking on a Sunday - from £2.50 to £6

90 minutes parking during the week (after 6pm) + 9 per cent in town

Some bays in Jewellery Quarter up 25 per cent

30 minutes Inner Zone central parking £1.80 to £2

'Inner Zone' daytime for one and two hours locked at £3.50 and £6

Graham Young A Colmore Row pay station on a bright, sunny morning before the April 1 proposed increase detailed on the box.

The council plans have been detailed on A4 sheets stuck to parking meters around the city, stating ‘proposed’ car parking charges.

Sunday parking was free until November 2011. But, if the proposals go ahead, it will now cost £6 to park for two hours on a Sunday, matching the daytime rate on the other six days of the week.

Graham Young Colmore Row parking meter - next to a cashpoint machine

Parking during the week for up to 90 minutes after 6pm will be nine per cent higher, while some bays in the Jewellery Quarter will go up by 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Inner Zone parking charges on streets like Colmore Row and Waterloo Street will increase from £1.80 to £2 for up to 30 minutes.

For the same period, from 8am to 6pm every day, daytime rates for one hour and two hours are being kept at £3.50 and £6.

Graham Young After the price of Sunday parking went up to £2.20 in 2015, there were no cars on Edmund Street at noon on June 21, 2015

Tory leader Coun Robert Alden said: “We want to try to overturn the proposals. The Sunday plan is exorbitant when the city centre has to compete with out of town places where parking is free.

“We also want to support local high streets by getting rid of parking charges in the suburbs.

“In some spaces the council want to make people pay for two hours even if they want to stop for less than hour.”

Graham Young A deserted Cornwall Street at 12.27pm on Saturday, January 19, 2013

But prices for the daily 6pm-7.30pm band are set to rise in the inner zone. It will now cost £2 instead of £1.80 to park for up to 30 minutes between 6pm-7.30pm or £3.50 instead of £3.20 for up to 90 minutes after 6pm.

The price increase notifications have been attributed on the A4 sheets to Kevin Hicks, assistant director of highways and infrastructure for Birmingham City Council, and dated March 9, 2017.

In a statement to the Birmingham Mail, Mr Hicks said: “The proposed changes to parking charges will mean that the current Monday to Saturday tariffs on-street and in most off-street car parks in the city centre will now also apply on Sunday.

Graham Young Is car parking becoming too expensive in Birmingham?

“This both reflects the demand for parking on Sundays in the city and aligns with other major car park operators in the city centre in providing a single tariff structure for every day.

“Parking tariffs within the city centre are regularly reviewed as part of our wider transport strategy which is on focussed reducing car trips and the associated emissions that these trips produce, and to encourage people to use public transport.”

Businesses have reacted with despair at the news

Graham Young View of Birmingham Cathedral from inside Damascena on Temple Row West

Anas Zein who has just opened his second Damascena coffee shop on Temple Row West opposite Birmingham Cathedral said: “The cost of parking is already ridiculously high and this is the latest in a long line of things that will have increased.

“I am not that surprised by this news, but disappointed.

“We are not the same as the Bullring, so I just don’t see the point of charging £6 for two hours on a Sunday because there are always spaces.

“Another problem is the two-hour limit, because we get people coming in who might have been to the bank or shopping who then try to get us to speed up so they don’t get a fine.

“We’ve never seen Sunday parking as a problem round here, so if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Nick Wilkinson Nigel Barker at The Wellington in 2015

Nigel Barker, landlord of The Wellington on Bennetts Hill said: “Personally, I don’t have a car and think that Birmingham has good public transport links and it would be best for everybody if people could use it.

“But £6 for two hours when it used to be free is pushing it a bit – it was a shock when they started charging.

“To put it up by that much is not cricket. It makes you wonder what the council is doing to support local businesses, there are so many pubs round here which are not open on a Sunday, so the plan doesn’t make much sense at all.

“£6 is ridiculous during the week, people are always shocked how much it costs – they are taking the mickey.”

Phil Hazel

Phil Hazel, who is launching his new Great Western Arcade Liquor Store spin-off on Colmore Row later this month, said: “The more the city council put up the prices, the more it will affect trade.

“We are not a premium site like the Bullring which has its own serviced car park.

“People used to park on this side of town, wander round and then come back.”

Graham Young St Philip's Cathedral off Colmore Row

In a statement, Birmingham Cathedral (St Philip’s) said they hoped visitors and commuters would be able to benefit from the improved public transport links as an alternative to driving.

“With enhancements to New Street Station, the trams and the bus network, we are already seeing more people walk through Cathedral Square and enjoy our amazing city.

“We hope this continues. Look up and take a moment to enjoy what Birmingham has to offer.

“From what we can tell more than two thirds of our congregation and choir members use the trains and buses. They make a day of it and have lunch in the city etc afterwards.”

Future increases could be even higher

Graham Young A parking meter on historic Colmore Row

Birmingham City Council’s Budget Consultation 2017+ document, published in December 2016, said: “The level of parking tariffs and charges on-street and in city car parks is used as a method of encouraging use of public transport and alternative forms of transport within the city centre and is therefore aligned to the transport objectives of the city council.

‘In order to continue achieving this, parking tariffs within the city centre should be changed each year to ensure they are being used as one method of reducing car trips (demand) and the associated emissions those trips produce.”

The charges are forecast to generate an extra £500,000 in the year ahead – but the target for the next three financial years is currently £1 million extra per year, meaning still higher charges look to be in the pipeline.

Other parking charges

Jewellery Quarter

Graham Young Proposed charges on Warstone Lane in the Jewellery Quarter from April 1, 2017

Parking in the Jewellery Quarter from 8am til 6pm Monday to Saturday will cost £1 instead of 80p for up to one hour in a two-hour maximum bay – or £1.80 instead of £1.60 for up to two hours.

The cost of parking in a bay with a maximum stay of four hours, will rise from 90p to £1 for up to one hour and from £1.60 to £1.80 for up to two hours.

The rate for three hours is being pegged at £2.50. But a stay of up to four hours will rise from £3 to £3.50.

'Temporary discount streets'

Graham Young The current 2016/2017 price on Holliday Street

On Holliday Street on the Broad Street side of the A38 Queensway, the current charge is £1.30 for one hour and £2.50 for two hours.

The proposals for April 1 will increase the prices from £1.30 to £2 and from £2.50 to £3 respectively.

These charges will apply from 8am to 7.30pm, seven days per week.

Holliday Street – along with Hurst Street and Thorp Street near the Birmingham Hippodrome – are listed as having a ‘temporary discount’ even though all three streets are classed as being in the ‘inner zone’.

Comparisons across three non-council sites

Bullring

Graham Young Bullring car parking rates, 2017

Stay in the Bullring for just over two hours costs £7.

You might even have to pay that if you arrive back at the pay station within two hours but find a queue to pay because the machines aren’t as quick to take your money as the prices they charge are high.

A stay of less than an hour at the Bullring costs £3, then it’s £5.50 for less than two hours, £7 for two to three hours, £7.50 for three to four hours and £10 for four to six hours.

A six to eight hour stay costs £12.50 and it’s £20 for more than eight hours.

Grand Central

Graham Young Grand Central car parking rates, 2017

Over at Grand Central , which opened above New Street Station in September 2015, the price is now £2.50 for one hour.

That’s 50p less than the Bullring for the first hour.

But for every extra 60 minutes you stay between one hour (£2.50) and up to six hours (£15) the price of parking at Grand Central trips by another £2.50 every time you encroach on to the next hour.

The Grand Central cost goes up from £5 for two hours to £7.50 for three hours, £10 for four hours and £12.50 for five hours.

An eight hour stay is £20, ten hours costs £25 and staying for 24 hours is £30.

Brindleyplace

Graham Young View from the Q Park car park overlooking Brindleyplace

The parking charge at Q Park (handy for Brindleyplace restaurants, Barclaycard Arena and Sea Life) have gone up since last year when they were £2, £4, £6, £8 and £10 for the time bands below.

Prices are now are £2.10 for one hour, £4.20 for two hours, £6.30 for three hours, £8.40 for four hours and £10.50 for five hours.