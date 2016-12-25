How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch

Panto favourites provided the laughter at a festive lunch organised by Birmingham Press Club

VIEW GALLERY
Kevin Pashby, Llewela Bailey, Andy Robinson, Jay Handley.

Birmingham Hippodrome panto favourite Matt Slack and comedians Andy Robinson and Jay Handley provided the laughter at a festive lunch organised by Birmingham Press Club.

The lunch took place at The Loft Lounge, Birmingham, and was attended by over 100 guests, with a raffle raising funds for the Journalists’ Charity.

A feature of the event saw broadcaster/sports journalist Tom Ross and Press Club vice-chairman Fred Bromwich installed as Honorary Life Members, with each receiving the traditional gift of an engraved bugle from club chairman Llewela Bailey and club president Bob Warman.

Tom, well-known by radio listeners for his passionate football coverage, is former group head of sport at Orion Media Ltd, while Fred is a former business editor of The Birmingham Post.

Pictures by Ian Tennant

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

150 guests attend Millennium Point's anniversary bash

Mark Swallow, Chair, Millennium Point Property Limited; Simon Topman, Chair, Millennium Point Trust; Judith Armstrong, CEO, Millennium Point; Donovan Bailey, Senior Interface Manager, HS2.

Millennium Point was joined by more than 150 guests to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
People
Bob Warman
Entertainment
Birmingham Hippodrome
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

Kevin Pashby, Llewela Bailey, Andy Robinson, Jay Handley.
  1. Post People
    Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch
  2. Broad Street Birmingham
    Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect
  3. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  4. Commercial Property
    Lidl wins backing for Fitness First demolition
  5. Commercial Property
    Birmingham retail park sells for £5m

Most Recent

Kevin Pashby, Llewela Bailey, Andy Robinson, Jay Handley.

Most read on Birmingham Post

Kevin Pashby, Llewela Bailey, Andy Robinson, Jay Handley.
  1. Post People
    Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch
  2. Broad Street Birmingham
    Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect
  3. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham retail park sells for £5m
  5. Commercial Property
    Lidl wins backing for Fitness First demolition
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor