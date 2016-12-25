Panto favourite provides laughs at Press Club lunch

Birmingham Hippodrome panto favourite Matt Slack and comedians Andy Robinson and Jay Handley provided the laughter at a festive lunch organised by Birmingham Press Club.

The lunch took place at The Loft Lounge, Birmingham, and was attended by over 100 guests, with a raffle raising funds for the Journalists’ Charity.

A feature of the event saw broadcaster/sports journalist Tom Ross and Press Club vice-chairman Fred Bromwich installed as Honorary Life Members, with each receiving the traditional gift of an engraved bugle from club chairman Llewela Bailey and club president Bob Warman.

Tom, well-known by radio listeners for his passionate football coverage, is former group head of sport at Orion Media Ltd, while Fred is a former business editor of The Birmingham Post.

Pictures by Ian Tennant