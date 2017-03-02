How we use Cookies
Owners of Lasan restaurant to open new eatery in city centre

Aktar Islam plans to open upmarket pizza place Izza! at Bullring

The people behind award-winning restaurant Lasan are launching a fifth venue in Birmingham.

Izza! aims to serve “the best pizzas in town” when it opens later this month in Selfridges Food Hall in the Bullring.

It comes after chef Aktar Islam opened contemporary Indian restaurant Lasan – named by Gordon Ramsay as the Best Local Restaurant on The F Word – then Argentinean steakhouse Fiesta del Asado, Indian cafe Raja Monkey and the lobster and burgers diner Nosh & Quaff.

Izza! now brings an Italian flavour to the Lasan Group.

Aktar Islam in the kitchen

It will feature hand-crafted sourdough pizzas, antipasti, cured meats, salads and artisan breads alongside beers, wines and Champagne.

Chef director Aktar Islam , a star of Saturday Kitchen and Great British Menu, said: “Izza! is a swish, relaxed place where diners can enjoy simple but well-crafted food made from the finest ingredients.

“People’s love affair with the pizza is stronger than ever, yet we feel it’s received little culinary attention and development, especially in Birmingham.

“We’re determined to take this much-loved food to a higher level and serve the best pizzas in town.

“We’re using sourdough as it’s not only the traditional way of making bread. It also produces a lighter, fluffier base with a fantastic crust.”

Selfridges Food Hall

The thin-crust pizzas, made of flour imported from Italy, will be baked in a beech wood-fired oven.

They will cost around £8 for a Margherita made with San Marzano tomatoes and mozzarella, to around £15 for a luxurious pizza topped with truffles and wild mushrooms.

The menu will also include a pizza topped with a slow-cooked ragu using rich cuts of beef such as blade.

