City centre restaurant Opus has strengthened its board with the appointment of two new directors.

The Cornwall Street venue has promoted Pawel Skrzypinski, who has worked at Opus for four years, and executive chef Ben Ternent who has just celebrated his 12th anniversary with the company.

Mr Skrzypinski has ten years of experience in the hospitality industry and re-joined Opus four years ago as restaurant manager, after having worked there as head waiter.

Mr Ternent joined Opus as a commis chef 12 years ago and was promoted to executive chef two years ago.

He will remain in charge of the kitchen and use his new role to strengthen the team. The pair join directors and co-founders Irene Allan and Ann Tonks on the board.

The promotions come as the independent restaurant plans to invest significantly in the venue and expand its teams with the appointment of a new head chef and a sales manager, both of whom are due to start this month.

Ms Tonks said: "Since Irene and I opened Opus in 2005, we've guided its growth and it is now one of the leading restaurants in the city.

"We are now in the right position to strengthen our management team with the appointment of Pawel and Ben who have long been incredibly supportive and creative members of staff.

"It heralds a new and exciting period for Opus which is playing its part in the dynamic growth of the city centre hospitality sector and more specifically in the Colmore Business District and Cornwall Street which is undergoing a transformation.

"Adding Pawel and Ben to the board of directors allows us to recognise their talent and put them at the very heart of our collective decision-making. We're incredibly optimistic for the future."

Mr Skrzypinski said: "I'm excited to have the opportunity to play a central part in the strategic plans for Opus because we are all incredibly ambitious for its success.

"Birmingham is a brilliant place in which to be involved with the restaurant sector because it is growing all the time. This competition pushes us to be better across all parts of the business."

Mr Ternent added: "It's a real privilege to be appointed director and it's an opportunity for me to focus more on the direction in which the restaurant will go and how we can continue to grow it.

"There's a very strong restaurant scene in Birmingham so it's never been more important for us to develop fresh ideas."