Unibet secures Villa and Warwickshire CCC sponsorship deals

From left: Birmingham Bears and England cricketer Chris Woakes, head of sponsorship at Unibet UK Ed Nicholson and Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC

An online gambling company has secured new sponsorship deals with two Birmingham sports clubs.

Unibet is the new shirt sponsor for Aston Villa's first team and ladies team and has also agreed a commercial deal with Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Unibet replaces Intuit Quickbooks as the principal partner of Aston Villa in a one-year deal.

The firm is part of the Kindred Group which is one of the largest gambling companies in the world and trades on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Aston Villa's chief commercial officer Luke Organ said: "We are very pleased to partner with Unibet.

"They made it clear from the outset how important our fans will be to this partnership and their planned level of emphasis they will put on our fans will be exciting to see come to life.

"The club's size is reflected by this relationship with Unibet and we look forward to testing our data and digital abilities to drive value and provide a rounded partnership for us all to enjoy."

Sam Mead, head of marketing UK for Unibet, said: "Unibet and Aston Villa are two of the biggest names in our respective fields with a rich heritage.

"Unibet genuinely understands football fans and, working together with Aston Villa, will be ensuring we enhance the enjoyment of their fans in all aspects of the beautiful game.

"We look forward to supporting Villa fans and the Birmingham area with unique content and special betting opportunities."

Unibet has also signed a two-year commercial deal with Warwickshire CCC to be its first official betting partner.

The company will have a presence at Edgbaston stadium for all Birmingham Bears home games in the NatWest T20 Blast as well as on international match days.

Unibet branding will appear on the collar of all Birmingham Bears playing shirts and on perimeter branding within the stadium.

Bears players will also work with Unibet's content team on a series of social media videos to run throughout the NatWest T20 Blast campaign.

Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC, said: "Unibet is one of the biggest online bookmakers in Europe and to welcome such a well-known brand as our first betting partner is a great fit for the club.

"We're committed to providing the best possible experience, in a responsible way, for our spectators in attendance at Edgbaston."

Mr Mead added: "Edgbaston is one of the most enjoyable grounds to watch cricket in this country and as official betting partner we look forward to providing Bears fans with a variety of exciting and innovative bet types on the many big matches they host."