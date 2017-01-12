How we use Cookies
Oil-rich Qatar next target for Birmingham trade bosses

Council leader John Clancy heading to Gulf state to woo investors ahead of a major trade conference in Birmingham in March

City council leader John Clancy is embarking on a four-day visit to Qatar to "bang the drum for Brum" to potential investors.

The Labour leader flies to the Gulf state on Saturday, leading a delegation with Marketing Birmingham to promote opportunities in housing, education, science and research.

It is his second major foreign trade excursion as leader, following last year's trip to China from which Coun Clancy returned with a pledge of £2 billion worth of investment in housing and urban regeneration.

And it comes ahead of Birmingham hosting the UK-Qatar Trade and Investment Conference in March - the first UK city outside London to do so.

The oil-rich state is controversially hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Coun Clancy said: "I'm delighted to be visiting Qatar to explore partnerships and to promote current investment and trade opportunities in Birmingham. My intention is to bang the drum for Brum.

"It's vital to build links and trade with the rest of the world and seize all the opportunities that are opening up to us as we exit from the EU.

"I want to bring new, big capital spend to the city, as quickly as possible.

"This is about building houses, jobs and futures for young Brummies and families across the region."

The British Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Mr Ajay Sharma, said: "London has naturally been a focus for the relationship between our countries.

"But other parts of the UK are also extremely interested in developing further their co-operation with Qatar.

"I hope that the visit by this delegation will lead to a new page in the relationship between Qatar and Birmingham."

