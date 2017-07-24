Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecommunications firm O2 has renewed its sponsorship deal with two live entertainment venues in Birmingham.

The O2 Academy, off Bristol Street, and the O2 Institute, in Digbeth High Street, will remain as 'O2' venues for another ten years.

The sponsorship deal between the telecoms giant and venue owner Academy Music Group covers all of the latter's 19 venues across the UK and is reportedly worth £70 million.

O2 Academy Birmingham re-opened its doors in September 2009 in the former home of nightclub the Dome after relocating from Dale End where it was previously the Carling Academy.

The Institute in Digbeth signed up with O2 in 2015, having also previously been sponsored by music store HMV.

O2 said it now planned to double the number of priority tickets available to its customers for Academy venues and events run by concert producer Live Nation across the UK.

New technology will also be installed at O2 Academy venues to analyse the movements of customers in order to reveal data for both fans and artists such as calories burned, noise generated by the audience and the most popular moment of a night.

Fans will receive a free digital memento with highlights of the night, allowing them to relive their experience and share content with friends via social media.

Paul Latham, chief operating officer with Live Nation UK and Ireland, said: "We are incredibly proud of our partnership with O2 which has revolutionised the way brands work within the live sector.

"This is more than just a naming rights deal.

"Over the last nine years, we have worked tirelessly together to build the O2 Academy brand, investing in these iconic buildings and giving O2 customers access to millions of priority tickets."