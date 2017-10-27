Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Airline Emirates has launched its second Airbus A380 service out of Birmingham Airport today.

The Middle East carrier is now running twice daily services from Birmingham to Dubai on the iconic aircraft.

The company announced in May it was reducing its daily service between the two cities from three times to two from September 1 but a few weeks later said it would be replacing its Boeing 777 with an A380.

Today's launch comes less than two years after its inaugural A380 flight from the city in Match 2016 since when nearly 500,000 passengers have flown on the aircraft between the two cities.

Emirates said the introduction of the double daily A380 service was driven by huge demand from passengers in Birmingham to travel on the famous aircraft.

The operator first started flying to Birmingham in December 2000 as a daily service to Dubai, operated by a 278-seat Airbus A330, since when it has carried more than 5.2 million passengers between Dubai and Birmingham.

Emirates vice-president UK Laurie Berryman said: "Today's launch of the second daily A380 service shows our continued commitment to this important route, allowing more passengers travelling from Birmingham to take advantage of our A380 to A380 connectivity via Dubai.

"Thanks to its strategic position in the Midlands, the route allows both visitors and businesses to travel to Dubai and beyond from the heart of the UK.

"Now in its 17th year, we have seen a pronounced growth in the popularity of our Birmingham service and look forward to a bright future with our twice daily A380 service."

William Pearson, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, added: "We are delighted that Emirates has launched a second A380 service from Birmingham to Dubai with this iconic aircraft.

"Having this additional capacity on the lunchtime service to Dubai and onwards ensures flexibility and choice for passengers and also shows the commitment that Emirates has in the Midlands region."