How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Now you can buy an authentic Cornish pasty in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Warrens Bakery is to open their first shop outside the West Country in Mere Green

Pasty makers vie for top spot in competition
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Brummies will now be able to buy authentic Cornish pasties on their doorstep with the opening of a Warrens Bakery.

Warrens is the oldest and arguably the best Cornish pasty maker in the world, which has been making the award-winning pastry delights since 1860.

Brummies may be familiar with their products from holidays to the West Country – but now they’re opening their first shop outside the region, in Sutton Coldfield.

An authentic Warrens Bakery Cornish pasty

There are more than 50 Warrens Bakeries in Cornwall and Devon, with one in Wellington in Somerset and one in Bristol.

And soon there will be one on Mulberry Walk, Mere Green, the new development which will also include a Boots, M&S Food, Bistrot Pierre, Prezzo and Cafe Nero.

It will open on February 16 to sell sandwiches, scones, artisan breads, cakes and their hand-crimped Cornish pasties. Last year Warrens were voted the World Pasty Champion.

Plans for Mulberry Walk in Mere Green
Plans for Mulberry Walk in Mere Green

They have also created a new range of vegan pasties.

Warrens chairman Mark Sullivan says: “This is an extremely momentous occasion for all the team.

“Last year we unveiled our first store in Bristol and we’re now set to open our first one outside of the West Country.

Baked goods at Warrens Bakery

“As one of the original artisan bakers in the United Kingdom, we pride ourselves on our commitment to producing hand crafted, sustainable and affordable baked goods. We are thrilled to now be in a position to offer these to the people of Mere Green.”

George Abuaita who is running the bakery said: “I really felt there was a gap in the area for a good quality bakery.

“I’m positive the new bakery will fill this gap and we already have hopes to expand the number of bakeries across the West Midlands over the next few years.”

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    Plans for a new flagship H&M store to open in Birmingham’s old BHS building
  2. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Legoland set for green light - bringing a jobs boost
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Santander to open new branch in Birmingham
  4. Business News
    Infrastructure boom to keep West Midlands construction output growing
  5. Commercial Property
    Major Midlands delegation heading to MIPIM

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    Plans for a new flagship H&M store to open in Birmingham’s old BHS building
  2. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Legoland set for green light - bringing a jobs boost
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Santander to open new branch in Birmingham
  4. Regional Affairs
    This man is not happy about HS2 - and it shows on Google Maps
  5. Business News
    Infrastructure boom to keep West Midlands construction output growing
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor