Northfield plan to build 1,000 homes goes back to drawing board

Bloor Homes withdraws application after city council planning officers recommended it be thrown out

North Worcestershire Golf Club
Plans for North Worcestershire Golf Club have gone back to the drawing board

A housing developer has gone back to the drawing board in its bid to regenerate a former Birmingham golf club site.

Bloor Homes has withdrawn its current plans to build up to 1,000 houses on the site of the former North Worcestershire Golf Club, in Northfield, after city council planning officers recommended it be rejected.

The application was due to to be discussed by the council's planning committee today but it was taken off the agenda.

A brief statement from the developer said: "Bloor Homes is committed to the delivery of much-needed housing within the city boundary.

"We have taken the decision to withdraw the current application and will shortly submit a new application which addresses the concerns raised by the city council officers."

The project, which dates back to well before the 80-acre golf club closed in March 2016, involves demolishing the club house and building up to 1,000 dwellings, public open space, a primary school, multi-use community hub with 3G pitch and play area and new access.

But it has been dogged by controversy throughout, with objections raised by local residents and councillors on issues such as traffic and the loss of recreational space of this size.

The Wildlife Trust has also said the site contributes a significant amount of "natural capital" to the area and the scale of the development will result in the loss of this capital.

Birmingham City Council has received some support for the project with 45 letters submitted, citing a dire need of new homes in the area while affordable housing would help more young people buy.

The former golf course will otherwise become a target for anti-social behaviour, other letters of support have argued.

CGI of Left Bank project

