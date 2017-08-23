Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The creation of another business improvement district in the West Midlands has taken a step forward following a consultation with local companies.

Shirley Shadow BID Board said it had received a positive response to the consultation which it held with more than 100 businesses in the town.

A BID is a precisely defined geographic area in which companies pay an extra levy on their rates to fund additional services such as events and initiatives.

Businesses in Shirley were asked to identify the priority projects they considered would boost trade and to outline whether they would support the creation of a BID as the vehicle to achieve this.

Shirley Shadow BID Board said that, of the 103 responses it received, 69 per cent were in favour of the BID concept being tested by a ballot.

The consultation also identified the projects which a BID should focus on if formed.

These included improvements to the appearance of empty shops, marketing and promotion of the town, parking improvements, events or festivals and business to business communication.

If successful, it is expected Shirley BID would generate upwards of £160,000 per year to promote and enhance the town.

Further consultation will now happen in order to develop a draft BID Business Plan before Christmas with a vote on whether to form a BID expected to take place in early 2018.

Shirley has been undergoing a regeneration in recent years with the long-awaited Parkgate development finally opening in 2014 after a ten-year legal wrangle.

The former Powergen building on the A34 is also being replaced with a new retirement village, houses and apartments, more than 20 years after staff from the utility vacated the building.

Sandra Grice, chairman of the Shirley Shadow BID Board, said: "Following feedback from Shirley businesses, we are delighted to be able to announce that we plan to involve the entire town centre in working up a business plan to drive footfall and therefore boost trade.

"We are therefore calling for the involvement of as many people as possible in shaping the best possible plan for Shirley."