A new street food restaurant is to open in the old home of Michelin-starred restaurant Adam's.

The Indian Streatery is due to launch in the next few weeks at 21a Bennetts Hill after agreeing a 15-lease with the building's owner Hortons' Estate.

The new venture is from the same family behind The Indian Rasoi, a specialist in chaat which is a savoury snack typically served from stalls or food carts.

They have been serving chaat on Birmingham's street food scene, including Digbeth Dining Club, for a number of years.

The new restaurant will serve authentic street food dishes both as grab-and-go lunches during the day and casual dining at night.

Rajan Sharma, who runs the operation with brother Dhiraj, said: "After many requests at our street food events and pop-ups, we're excited to be opening a restaurant in our home city of Birmingham."

The new venture joins a very busy street for bars and restaurants and will be vying for customers against names such as Bodega, Buffalo & Rye, Ask Italian and pubs including The Briar Rose and The Lost and Found.

Adam's opened in Bennetts Hill as a pop up restaurant in spring 2013 and gained a Michelin star six months later before moving to nearby Waterloo Street in early 2016.

Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor at Hortons' Estate, added: "We're really excited about the opening of The Indian Streatery.

"Bennetts Hill has a great mix of bars and restaurants so when we were approached by them we knew it would be a good fit.

"As a landlord, wherever possible, we like to support independent traders and we wish The Indian Streatery every success with its new venture."