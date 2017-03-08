New Spanish tapas bar Pintxos with outside dining to open in city centre

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new tapas bar is heading to Birmingham city centre this spring.

Pintxos bar will open in former offices at 125 -133 Edmund Street serving Spanish wines, beers, cocktails, sherries and of course tapas.

The venue will seat 40 inside and will have alfresco dining and drinking for 20 in the back garden.

The bar is being opened by Urban Rural Leisure group, which also owns Home Cafe Deli in Church Street.

There will be lots of fresh food on offer at Pintxos

General manager Adrian Pollan, who is from Galicia in northern Spain and has worked in various bars in San Sebastian, said: “The owners were keen to bring something different to Birmingham. In London there are lots of traditional tapas bars but nothing like this here.

Google maps Tapas bar will open on Edmund Street

“We wanted to bring the vibrant tapas concept to the city centre serving straight forward, simple and fresh ingredients prepared daily.”

He said the head chef Pepe is from Spain’s foodie mecca in the Basque Country.

The new eatery, which is gearing up for an April opening date, will have a very modest permanent food menu serving just three salads and three bocadillos - bread roll sandwiches.

The rest of the dishes will be prepared using whatever fresh ingredients are available on the day. Customers will be able to buy three Pintxos plates for £9.

Alfesco tapas dining is coming to the city centre

Mr Pollan added: “We are extremely excited to bring a laid back rustic feeling at Pintxos Bar and we feel it will sit perfectly with the current mix of cafes and dining establishments already in the area.”

Pintxos joins a growing Spanish tapas scene in the city which currently includes Amantia in Bennett Hill, Tapas Revolution at Grand Central, El Borracho de Oro in Edgbaston and La Plancha in Moseley.