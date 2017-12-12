Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An initiative to drive trade between Greater Birmingham and the Commonwealth has been launched.

Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce is now the tenth division of the group of chambers and will offer membership-based services to businesses which wish to reach and develop markets in Commonwealth countries.

The chamber said it believed these countries represented a largely untapped market and one which had been overshadowed by the UK's relationship with the European Union.

Currently, the EU accounts for 44 per cent of all UK exports whereas the Commonwealth countries only make up nine per cent of export output.

The chamber said the new initiative would help its members develop trade links with the Commonwealth and there would be a major events programme focusing on knowledge transfer and trading opportunities.

The body will also promote local businesses to Commonwealth countries through its connections with overseas high commissions and consulates in the UK, British diplomatic posts overseas and British Chambers of Commerce overseas.

Chief executive Paul Faulkner said: "The launch of the Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce builds on all of the great international activity we do at present.

"Through our International Business Hub, our European programmes, the British American Business Council Midlands Chapter and our Department for International Trade contract, we already have tremendous knowledge and experience in this field.

"Birmingham's bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 has shone a light on the strong links which already exist between the city and the Commonwealth.

"Developing trade links with Commonwealth countries has never been more important as the UK prepares to leave the European Union."

Chief operating officer Russell Jeans said the establishment of the Commonwealth Chamber was a natural step, given its history of delivering international programmes over several decades.

Recent examples of the Chamber's work with Commonwealth countries include supporting a Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce event in Birmingham while Mr Faulkner joined West Midlands Mayor Andy Street on a trade mission to Toronto.

Furthermore, the Department for International Trade team at the chamber is supporting a Midlands Engine visit to the Auto Expo Components event in India in February.

Mr Jeans added: "The Chamber has a distinguished history in delivery of programmes all over the world - a lot of which have been in Commonwealth countries.

"This new chamber puts a membership wrapper around elements of our expert knowledge and international connectivity."