New kit partner for Warwickshire CCC

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has secured a deal with PlayerLayer to be the new official kit partner for the 2017 season.

Following its acquisition of Warwickshire CCC’s previous supplier MKK, PlayerLayer was selected as the next sportswear partner.

It will supply playing and training kit for all Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears teams in the 2017 season, as well as a range of replica kit, which will be available in the Edgbaston Shop.

Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire CCC, said: "We're committed to providing our senior and junior squads with kit that allows them to play and train at the highest possible standard and PlayerLayer share this goal.

"As part of this initial one-year term, PlayerLayer will retain the designs of our 2016 Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears playing kits but unveil a new look T20 training range ahead of the new season.

"We're looking forward to working with the PlayerLayer team."

Roderick Bradley, marketing director at PlayerLayer, added: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with one of the country's most historic and successful cricket clubs.

"We can't wait to get to work with the team on some exciting projects.

"We will create a powerful look on and off the pitch, one that belongs in a stadium as iconic as Edgbaston."