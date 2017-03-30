How we use Cookies
New jobs in Birmingham at software firm

Edge Testing Solutions plans to add a further 60 staff to its team in Broad Street

Edge Testing Solutions
Edge Testing Solutions is creating 60 new jobs in Birmingham

A computer software testing company is expanding its presence in Birmingham by creating 60 news jobs.

Edge Testing Solutions, which is based in Broad Street and launched in the city in 2013, is planning to open a second digital test hub facility in Birmingham.

The firm, which was founded in 2007, operates from bases in Scotland and London and and typically helps organisations when they are implementing a new IT system or making significant changes to existing ones.

Now employing around 150 staff including 20 in Birmingham, it counts various banks, telecommunication and financial services companies as well as the Big Lottery Fund among its clients.

Chief executive Brian Ferrie said: "The digital test hub model has proven a real hit with our customers.

"The ability to have a low-cost, on-demand, remote service without the challenges of going offshore has been a real winner.

"We chose Birmingham as our second hub as it's easily accessible for our customers across our southern business, is a vibrant tech hub and gives us access to some fantastic local talent at both experienced and graduate levels".

Nicola Hewitt, commercial director of inward investment agency Business Birmingham, added: "It is great news to hear Edge Testing will be expanding their operations in Birmingham.

"The city has become a thriving hotspot for the IT and digital sectors and is the number one location in the UK for business growth rates.

"Many business - just like Edge - are investing in Birmingham, citing the region's talent pool and central location as key draws."

