A new restaurant is to open in Birmingham promising “a new way to eat Indian”.

Tamatanga has been an award-winning restaurant in Nottingham for almost a decade but is now opening its first restaurant outside that city – and has chosen Birmingham to be its flagship.

It will launch in Navigation Street near New Street Station in September, offering authentic Indian dishes in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

It likens itself to an Indian equivalent of Wagamama or Turtle Bay and says it will be "the perfect addition to the local food and drink scene ".

And, unlike Nottingham, it will open from 7.30am to offer a breakfast menu for the first time – including the Full Indian, their take on a Full English breakfast.

Operations director Rahul Khurana said: “I don’t like calling Tamatanga an ‘Indian restaurant’ because that has such strong connotations of something we are not.

"We like to do things differently - we are not your average Indian!

“We were one of the originators of mid-range, casual dining, bringing food to the High Street in a very fun, relaxed way.

“We serve innovative and high quality, authentic food from fresh ingredients, the sort you will find in India today.

“The best compliments we get are from people who say things like ‘that’s the best fish curry I’ve eaten since Kerala’ or ‘that’s as good as home’.

“Our greatest delight is feeding children, that’s really important to us.”

Tamatanga has crayons, games, high chairs and a kids' menu.

It is set to open towards the end of September, in what was an empty unit between Sainsbury’s Local and Subway in Navigation Street.

The menu will be very similar to Nottingham, which includes sharing dishes for Indian tapas, with three dishes for £15 or five for £23.

You can choose from dishes like chaat (a savoury snack), lamb and vegetable samosas, jerk tikka, prawn tempura, seekh kebab, chilli paneer and ragda pattice - crisp potato cakes on masala yellow peas with homemade chutneys.

Curries include the regulars you would expect like chicken tikka masala and lamb rogan josh, plus more unusual ones like Balchao prawn curry and Railway lamb madras - a traditional recipe served in the first class railway carriages in India.

There are also dishes cooked in a clay tandoor oven, like Malai lamb chops and tandoori salmon.

And new for Birmingham will be breakfast, with dishes like Willingdon Eggs, named after the Willingdon Club in colonial Bombay. It comprises cheese on toast with fried eggs and chilli.

There will also be naan rolls filled with eggs, sausage and bacon, granola and chai pudding, pus the Full Indian with bacon and eggs plus masala beans and sour dough toast.

The weekend brunch menu will include Bottomless Bellinis, from the “very cool bar” with an extensive cocktail and beer menu.