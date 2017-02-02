Center Parcs-style lodge holiday park coming to Midlands

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new eco holiday park featuring almost 140 holiday lodges is to be developed in Lichfield.

Cornwall-based leisure property group Cher Varya is behind the plans to build the holiday park near King's Orchard Marina in Huddlesford.

The park will feature 139 grass-roofed two-, three- and four-bedroom timber-clad lodges alongside new play areas, ponds, a reception building, gym and bike and electric car hire facilities.

Also proposed is a six-acre green space for nature conservation and leisure, including a nature trail and dog walk, extensive tree planting and the creation of species-rich flower meadow.

Cher Varya said the sustainable development "will be a fantastic boost to tourism and trade in the area".

A Cher Varya holiday home in Cornwall

Director Leigh Ibbotson, who was born in Huddlesford and still has strong ties to the area, said: "I love the area and think this is fantastic opportunity to provide high-quality accommodation for those wanting to visit and enjoy all Lichfield and the surrounding area has to offer."

A minimal-impact ethos will run throughout the development, the firm promised, starting with locally sourcing the materials and workforce.

The holiday park would be open throughout the year with a mix of properties to let, for purchase as second homes and as investments.

On-site facilities will be augmented by meet-and-greet services from local railway stations.

The most recent build project of the company's was shortlisted for a Local Authority Building Control award in the Best change of use of an existing building or conversion category.