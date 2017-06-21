How we use Cookies
New Hilton hotel at Birmingham Airport to assembled like a Lego set

Hotel rooms to be built in China and shipped over for assembly on site

A new 178 bedroom hotel will be made in China and imported to a new site at Birmingham Airport it has been revealed.

The Hilton Garden Inn Hotel will be put up on Concorde Road using an innovative modular construction technique, like a Lego set, under which its parts, including the guest rooms, are manufactured in the Far East and shipped over for assembly.

The new hotel follows a franchise deal between Hilton and Castlebridge Hotels Birmingham Airport Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wylam Investments.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president for development with Hilton said: “Often cited as the best place to invest in the UK outside of London, demand in Birmingham is growing fast. Infrastructure projects will only boost that growth and Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport is in a terrific location. We can’t wait for it to open next year.”

Hilton Garden Hotel at Birmingham Airport to open in 2018

The construction is being carried out by contractor Bowmer & Kirkland in partnership with CIMC Modular Building Systems.

The company has already used the same concept on Hampton by Hilton airport hotels in Aberdeen and Bristol.

Jenna Dienn, commercial director, Castlebridge Group said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Hilton and Birmingham Airport to develop the new Hilton Garden Inn. We feel that this is a great time to be developing the hotel and restaurant due to the increase in passenger numbers and the airport expansion. The hotel is going to be a huge success and we look forward to the opening in the summer of next year.”

Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport will be situated next to the airport’s terminal building and joins more than 100 Hilton Garden Inn properties trading or under development in Europe and more than 20 Hilton airport hotels in the UK.

Phillipa Le Roux, of Hilton Worldwide, Melanie Cameron and Jo Lloyd from Birmingham Airport, West Midlands deputy mayor Bob Sleigh, Alistair Cattrell of Castlebridge Group, and Andrew Waumsley from Bowmer & Kirkland breaking the ground of a new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel to be opened at Birmingham Airport in 2018.

Jo Lloyd, commercial director for Birmingham Airport said: “We are delighted to be working with both Castlebridge and Hilton to develop this new hotel, which is an exciting addition to our hotel offering at Birmingham Airport. We have been experiencing record passenger growth as more and more passengers and airlines realise the enormous benefits of travelling from Birmingham and we are delighted to provide our customers with more choice and a great hotel product which we look forward to opening in 2018.”

