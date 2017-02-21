How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New grants for Birmingham energy companies

  • Updated
  • By

Investment programme which helps start-up companies in Birmingham move to the next stage has opened for applications

Cleantech for Acceleration 2016 cohort at Innovation Birmingham
Cleantech for Acceleration 2016 cohort at Innovation Birmingham

Grants of up £17,000 are being made available to start-up energy companies in Birmingham.

The Cleantech for Acceleration (CT4A) programme, which is run by Innovation Birmingham, has returned and is looking for talented new firms which are under two years old and have a product, service or innovation which is energy focussed.

The programme aims to transform breakthrough innovations in energy into successful cleantech businesses.

Successful start-ups will receive one-to-one business support with coaches to build a business model and solve skill issues after which selected business will then move on to stage two, which provides grants of up to around £17,000.

All companies also benefit from coaching from business experts and free co-working space at Innovation Birmingham Campus.

Leigh Ingram, project manager at Innovation Birmingham, said: "Every year we continue to support a wide range of start-up business, with the aim of turning potential into successful products and services.

"Many of our start-ups go on to achieve great things and it's a privilege to be part of their journey."

Applications close on March 10.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

A national restaurant chain is eyeing the former Ted Baker store in New Street
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Up & Running on track for new Birmingham store
  3. Commercial Property
    The Grand Hotel becomes a cinema for Flatpack 2017
  4. Birmingham city centre
    Birmingham's backing for Axis Square redevelopment
  5. Business News
    New grants for Birmingham energy companies

Most Recent

Former Birmingham Post journalist Mike Ward with his then young children Olivia and Henry

Most read on Birmingham Post

A national restaurant chain is eyeing the former Ted Baker store in New Street
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Up & Running on track for new Birmingham store
  3. Regional Affairs
    BBC Travel: This is why the BBC has closed its traffic and travel site
  4. Regional Affairs
    Replacing chief executive Mark Rogers 'won't solve Birmingham City Council's problems'
  5. Regional Affairs
    Revealed: This is what Birmingham's new two-way cycle lanes will look like
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor