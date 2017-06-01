New faces join Birmingham chamber board

Three new board members have been appointed at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Saqib Bhatti, who has served as president of the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce for the last four years, is to become the vice-president of the chamber.

He will be joined on the board by Steve Allen, head of the Birmingham office of law firm Mills & Reeve, and Liz McKenzie, chief operating officer of financial services firm Wesleyan.

Mr Bhatti is a director at chartered accountancy practice Younis Bhatti & Co. and a director of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

His responsibilities there include promoting diversity and business support.

Mr Bhatti said: "It is a great honour to be the new vice-president. I follow in the footsteps of many great people and I look forward to working with the board.

"This is a really exciting time for the region and the chamber is essential to the future development and success of the region.

"I look forward to serving our members and helping to guide that journey."

A specialist in commercial litigation, Mr Allen is a former winner of Birmingham Law Society's international solicitor of the year award and is recognised in both the Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK.

He is also the chairman of the British American Business Council which has 22 chapters in the UK, USA and Canada.

Ms McKenzie joined Wesleyan in 2010 as head of corporate planning, prior to which she spent 19 years at car manufacturer Toyota in a variety of roles in production control and manufacturing.

In 2015, she was appointed chief operating officer and last year was crowned director of the year for a large business by the West Midlands Institute of Directors.

She said: "The Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce has a long history of putting the needs of local businesses first and giving its members a collective voice both locally and further afield.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to the board and look forward to helping the chamber deliver its ambitious plans on behalf of members and patrons alike."