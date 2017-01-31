How we use Cookies
New faces at Curium Solutions

Change consultancy boosts team following move to Colmore Business District last year

Curium Solutions co-founders James Farrow (left) and twin Adam
Change consultancy Curium Solutions has bolstered its Birmingham team with a brace of hires.

Communications and marketing consultant Kathryn Hobbs and digital marketing specialist Zurina Panesar have joined the team which moved to the city centre last year.

They will work alongside founding directors Andy Dawson and twins James and Adam Farrow to raise Curium's profile in the region, increase sales opportunities and drive profitable growth.

Ms Hobbs has held previous communications and marketing roles with law firms Gowling WLG and Gateley in Birmingham and her experience includes leading external and internal communications on major change programmes, ranging from mergers and acquisitions and international expansion to outsourcing and office moves.

Ms Panesar joins from software company Dynistics where she managed the company's marketing events and digital communications including e-marketing campaigns, content, website and social media.

Prior to this, she was part of the marketing team at Heart of Worcestershire College.

Mr Dawson said: "We are a young and hugely ambitious business, investing in the infrastructure needed to support our continued growth and success."

In addition to the new appointments, the firm has also launched a new website.

The company works with brands such as Lloyds Banking Group, E.on and Boots.

