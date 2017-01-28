How we use Cookies
New canalside bar and restaurant to open in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

The company behind The Botanist has announced plans for the former James Brindley pub

Bistrot Pierre in Gas Street
The company behind The Botanist will open a brand new concept bar and restaurant in Birmingham this October.

New World Trading Company has announced it will open The Canal House in the former James Brindley pub on Bridge Street overlooking the canal.

Due to its waterside location it was expected to become pirate-themed bar Smugglers Cove, one of The New World Trading Company’s brands alongside The Botanist, which has proved successful at its Liverpool location thanks to its focus on rum. But we can reveal the company will now be launching a brand new bar instead - called The Canal House.

Paul Danson Imagineering Architect's render of how the new Smugglers Cove in Birmingham will look
Architect's render of how The Canal House in Birmingham will look

This will be chain’s sixth brand after The Botanist, The Club House, The Oast House, The Trading House and Smugglers Cove.

The Botanist, which has locations all over the UK, has been a huge success after opening in Temple Street thanks to its botanical-themed decor, quirky cocktails and hearty traditional food menu served up in a super cosy atmosphere.

The first look at the new bar The Botanist in Temple Street Birmingham.
The Canal House will join sister bar The Botanist in Birmingham

Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer at The New World Trading Company told us: “Birmingham’s food and drink scene is one of the strongest in the country, which is why we’re excited to open a new venue in this thriving city.

"The Canal House is a brand-new concept for us and we are excited to be launching it in Birmingham later this year.”

Graham Young The James Brindley pub in Gas Street basin has been boarded up for years - but will be transformed in 2017
The James Brindley pub in Gas Street basin has been boarded up for years - but will be transformed in 2017

The James Brindley pub named after the famous canal engineer, was built in the 1980s, replacing a former canal side warehouse. It was a very popular venue in the 1990s but has been vacant for eight years.

Bistrot Pierre has then perfect canalside view
Bistrot Pierre will be across the canal from the new Canal House

Judging by the new name, it’s clear The Canal House will be paying tribute to its canalside history.

That's similar to French restaurant Bistot Pierre just opposite, which was once the former headquarters of the Birmingham Canal Company and has been refurbished to retain these original features.

More details on The Canal House plans are due to be confirmed in the next few weeks. Watch this space.

