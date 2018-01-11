Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five new board members have been appointed to Colmore Business Improvement District.

The new recruits will have a say in running Birmingham's main business district on matters such as marketing, promotion, public realm, connectivity and safety.

The new faces are Marc Stone, chief financial officer for Catapult Energy Systems, Jaimon George, director of bar and restaurant Zen Metro, and Tara Tomes, managing director of PR agency East Village.

Completing the line up is Sandeep Shingadia, head of programme development and Transport for West Midlands and Richard Guy, managing director of Simkiss Guy Recruitment.

A business improvement district is a precisely defined geographic area in which companies pay an extra levy on their rates to fund additional services such as events and initiatives.

BIDs also deliver additional services to those provided by the local authority and the police.

Colmore BID is chaired by Gary Cardin, of property consultancy CBRE, and is made up of 20 private and public sector roles based in the city's business district.

Mr Cardin said: "I am delighted that we have such a high calibre of new board directors as we move closer to the renewal process for BID3, which will be during autumn this year.

"With the excellent knowledge, experience and network of contacts which each of the new directors bring, they will all add tremendous value to the Colmore BID board."

Colmore BID was established in 2009 and more than 550 businesses contribute to the BID.