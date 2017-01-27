How we use Cookies
New Black Country enterprise zone to create 7,000 jobs

  • Updated
  • By

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid unveils location of West Midlands' latest zone which is targeting growth among tech firms and manufacturers

Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has unveiled a new enterprise zone in the Black Country

A new enterprise zone in the West Midlands which it is hoped will deliver up to 7,000 new jobs has been unveiled.

The new zone in the Brierley Hill area of Dudley is aimed at attracting high tech and manufacturing companies and it is estimated there could be an uplift to the local economy worth as much as £589 million each year.

Enterprise zones were first established in 2012.

In addition to business rates discounts worth up to £275,000, 100 per cent of business rates growth in the new Brierley Hill zone will be retained by councils and the local enterprise partnership for 25 years to reinvest.

It will be called 'DY5 - Dudley's Business and Innovation Enterprise Zone' and go live in April.

It covers 172 acres at Blackbrook Valley and Pensnett, with new and expanded businesses located there set to benefit from business rate relief worth tens of thousands of pounds each year.

It will also offer high-tech office space in the Waterfront complex next to the Merry Hill shopping centre and benefit from planned improvements to transport links to Birmingham city centre.

Sajid Javid, Communities Secretary and Bromsgrove MP, visited Brierley Hill to officially launch the enterprise zone.

He said: "We are determined to deliver high-tech and skilled jobs across the country, helping to create an economy that works for everyone.

"So I'm delighted to launch this new enterprise zone in Brierley Hill, which will help secure as many as 7,000 jobs for people right at the heart of the Midlands Engine.

"I've seen for myself the real potential this site has and, with cutting edge office facilities, it will help attract the brightest and best of industry."

Coun Khurshid Ahmed, Dudley's cabinet member for planning and economic development, added: "We knew when we submitted our bid in July 2016 that we had a strong case to offer real potential and make a big difference in Brierley Hill, an area which has strategic significance for the borough and beyond.

"We know the area is already set to have a significant boost when the Metro extension rolls in but, now we have the green light for DY5, it will significantly strengthen our economy, increase the number of jobs in the area and boost our reputation as a place to do business."

Other enterprise zones in the region include in Birmingham city centre and the Black Country covering parts of Wolverhampton and Walsall.

When DY5 launches, it will be one of up to 48 zones across the country.

