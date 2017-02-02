How we use Cookies
New Birmingham base for recruitment agency with £4m funding

Yorkshire-based firm secures new funding package from HSBC to support the opening its a new operation in Digbeth

The team at TSA (from left) associate director Dan Hick and joint managing directors Michael Warburton and Richard Dobson
The team at TSA (from left) associate director Dan Hick and joint managing directors Michael Warburton and Richard Dobson

A recruitment agency in Yorkshire is expanding its footprint by launching a new office in Birmingham which is expected to create ten new jobs.

TSA has opened a new base in the city after securing a new £4 million funding package from HSBC to support the move.

Since launching in 2012, the business has focused on recruiting professionals in the construction, property and civil engineering industries.

The new office is in Digbeth and will allow the company to consolidate its presence in the region's civil engineering market, specifically in highways and infrastructure sectors which has been boosted by the arrival of HS2 staff in the city.

The base is expected to create ten new jobs over the next 12 months while managing more than 100 freelance staff and securing further permanent placements in the area.

TSA said it expected turnover to increase by 108 per cent over the next three years.

Joint managing director Richard Dobson said: "TSA started trading four years ago in the tough economic conditions after the recession and, despite this, we have continued to grow rapidly.

"We uphold a people-before-profit ethos throughout our business and we maintain that work should have a positive impact on people's lives.

"Our new partnership with HSBC will allow the business to access financial support that will allow us to continue with our ambitious plans to increase turnover and enter new markets."

Mike Swift, HSBC area director for mid-market enterprises, added: "TSA is a fine example of a dynamic company looking to expand into new markets within the UK.

"With the invoice financing package, TSA will have the support to manage its day-to-day business operations and fund the company's new Midlands office, which was identified as critical to its ambitious strategy.

"We are looking forward to seeing further growth in turnover and jobs creation in the coming years."

