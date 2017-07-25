Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A planned new service between Birmingham Airport and the Republic of Ireland has been cancelled before a plane has even left the tarmac.

Newly formed Irish airline Aer Southeast has been forced to cancel its route between Waterford and three English airports because it failed to secure a tour operator's licence.

The licence is a legal requirement of the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which regulates parts of the aviation and travel trade sectors in Ireland, and offers aspects of consumer protection.

Aer Southeast was due to commence flights on July 24 with three weekly services to Birmingham, the same figure to Manchester and six per week to London Luton.

The airline, which is also based at Waterford Airport close to Ireland's south coast, had begun selling tickets to holidaymakers despite not having the requisite licence in place.

Aer Southeast's chief executive Einar Adalsteinsson said in a statement the airline was not abandoning the plans altogether and was hopeful the service would eventually launch later this year.

All customers who have so far made bookings will be refunded.

Mr Adalsteinsson added: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers.

"We remain fully committed to operating flights between Waterford and London-Luton, Manchester and Birmingham and we are working closely with CAR to ensure the correct licensing system is put in place.

"I want to thank the very significant number of customers who booked with us on our opening day and those who have supported us through our recent difficulties.

"We are heartened by the positive response we have received.....and, despite the less-than-ideal position we have found ourselves in, we are fully confident there is a lot of demand for our service.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers aboard our maiden flight later on this summer."

Belgian carrier VLM Airlines used to operate a service between Birmingham and Waterford but the airline ceased trading last year.