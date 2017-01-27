New Austrian route launched from Birmingham Airport

How we use Cookies
A brand new service to the Austrian capital will be launching from Birmingham Airport later this year.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings will start the route to Vienna on March 26 and it will run six times a week.

The flights come in addition to Eurowings’ current programme to the German cities of Dusseldorf and Hamburg from Birmingham.

William Pearson, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, said: “Eurowings is an important partner of Birmingham Airport as it already serves two routes to Dusseldorf and Hamburg which are hugely important to the Midlands Engine and the region’s leisure market.

“We’re therefore very pleased that the airline will be launching a brand new route from Birmingham to Vienna this summer and I’m sure that it will be welcomed by customers looking for somewhere exciting to explore for leisure, as well as offering a convenient schedule for passengers travelling on business.”

Eurowings is headquartered in Cologne and serves a network of domestic and European destinations as well as some long-haul routes.

Ivan Orec, manager of network development and airport relations for Eurowings, added: “We are pleased to announce a new Birmingham link to Vienna.

“We will continue to grow our network and to bring more passengers through Birmingham Airport.”

