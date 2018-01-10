The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new apartment complex on the site of Birmingham's old Silver Blades ice rink has topped out.

The development in Pershore Street, which will be called The Forum, will contain 333 apartments to rent only.

Coun Peter Griffiths, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for housing, laid the final piece of roof felt at the £50 million scheme.

It is being developed Rockspring Property Investment Managers with Bouygues UK as main contractor and Linkcity as development manager.

Rockspring has appointed Atlas Residential to let and manage the apartments which range from studios to two-bedroom units.

There will also be a residents-only gym, communal lounge, a landscaped courtyard and rooftop space.

Coun Griffiths said: "Developments such as this one will help ease the housing crisis and provide much needed homes.

"I visited The Forum 12 months ago, as the groundworks were completed and the concrete frames were going up.

"It's great to return to site and see the progress, including a fully fitted apartment."

Nicolas Guérin, managing director of Linkcity, said: "Having recognised this opportunity to bring the first major purpose-built development of private rented sector homes to Birmingham, we are pleased to have reached this significant milestone.

"We are grateful to our partners at Rockspring, and our colleagues at sister company Bouygues UK who will be continuing their hard work to bring the building to completion this summer.

"We are looking forward to seeing the finished product and are actively seeking further development opportunities in the West Midlands."