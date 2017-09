Made in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks

Made in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Made in the Midlands held its annual Summer Drinks at Hotel Du Vin Birmingham, attended by 160 manufacturing decision makers.

It was a fantastic night of networking for leading Birmingham firms including Jaguar Land Rover, ADI Group, Hayley Group PLC and many more.

The event also featured an inspirational speech from non-executive chairman Lord Mike Whitby and celebrated the growth of Made in the Midlands over the past 12 months, with the association reaching nearly 400 member firms.