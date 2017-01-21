MP's praise for Sandwell Valley School at opening

The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party praised a “unique and creative” independent school when he officially opened Sandwell Valley School.

Tom Watson MP said the support of local businesses such as Bond Wolfe had been crucial in enabling the school, which caters for those described as “missing in education”, to establish and grow.

He was welcomed by principal Mim Hall, who paid tribute to the ongoing work of staff and pupils in making the school such a success. The school, on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, offers education, training programmes and apprenticeships for 13 to 18-year-old students.