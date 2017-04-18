How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Moore Stephens reveals survey findings at launch event

Moore Stephens revealed the findings of its Owner Managed Business survey at a launch event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Birmingham

VIEW GALLERY
Peter Mintoft, Charlton & Jenrick; Barry Charlton, Charlton & Jenrick.

Top Ten accounting firm Moore Stephens revealed the findings of its Owner Managed Business (OMB) survey at a launch event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Birmingham.

The report found that only 59 per cent of SME owners are confident about the general outlook for this year, and that confidence levels and performance against key business metrics have fallen to three-year lows.

Suk Aulak, partner at Moore Stephens in Birmingham, said: “General uncertainty over the future has resulted in OMBs’ outlook and business performance potential falling to a three-year low in our survey.

“How OMBs perform is vital to the national economy, and the good news is that OMBs are still confident about hitting profit and revenue targets in the medium term, with the majority expecting turnover and net profitability to increase in the next three to five years.”

The launch event included an economic outlook report from Darren Ruane, head of fixed interest at Investec Wealth and Investment.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

John Sergeant hosts Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards

Cairo Nickolls, Beth Fitzpatrick, Linden Thomas, David Seaton, Matthew Cannan, Daniel Griffith.

Lawyers gathered for the annual Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
SMEs
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

Bouygues UK will lead the revamp of Centenary Square
  1. Construction
    Bouygues UK to lead £10m Centenary Square revamp
  2. Commercial Property
    Sutton Coldfield restaurant Fleet Street Kitchen closes after £20 million redevelopment opens next door
  3. Employment
    BMW workers at Hams Hall to stage 24-walkout
  4. Post People
    'Building Brum' looks to the future
  5. Marketing
    Big Cat feeds off new client wins

Most Recent

Adaptable co-founders Olly Sorsby (left) and Dan Cooper

Most read on Birmingham Post

Bouygues UK will lead the revamp of Centenary Square
  1. Construction
    Bouygues UK to lead £10m Centenary Square revamp
  2. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May calls General Election for June 8
  3. Commercial Property
    Sutton Coldfield restaurant Fleet Street Kitchen closes after £20 million redevelopment opens next door
  4. Employment
    BMW workers at Hams Hall to stage 24-walkout
  5. Post People
    'Building Brum' looks to the future
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor