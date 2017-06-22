Monarch flights to Valencia, Split, Naples and Rhodes launch

How we use Cookies
Low cost airline is the only carrier to take passengers from Birmingham to Valencia and Split - see prices and how to book

Monarch is celebrating the launch of four new routes from Birmingham Airport – to Valencia in Spain, Split in Croatia, Naples in Italy and Rhodes in Greece.

The low cost airline and holiday company is the only carrier to take passengers from Birmingham to Valencia and Split.

Holiday packages are also available to the two new destinations.

Monarch also welcomed a Boeing 737 NG aircraft to its fleet at Birmingham this week (June 22).

The aircraft’s first flight will be on the 29 June to Rome.

Whilst at Birmingham it will also be a used for flight crew training purposes ahead of the delivery of the first brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving in April 2018.

When can I take a new Monarch flight and how much does it cost?

Valencia

Hotel Las Arenas Balneario Resort, Valencia

Flights to Valencia launched today (22 June) and will operate twice a week on a Thursday and Saturday.

Fares, including taxes, start from £39 one way (£60 return). Two night holidays start from £125 per person.

Customers on the inaugural flight were treated to a glass of bubbly and slice of Paella themed cake.

Monarch’s Chief Commercial Officer Ian Chambers was joined by David Winstanley, Birmingham Airport’s Chief Operating Officer at check-in with customers.

For more information and how to book click here

Rhodes

Flights to Rhodes launched yesterday (21 June) and will operate once a week on a Wednesday.

Fares, including taxes, starting from £52 one way (£80 return). Seven night holidays start from £225 per person.

For more information and how to book click here

Naples

Flights to Naples will launch tomorrow (23 June) and will operate on a Monday and Friday.

Fares, including taxes, starting from £39 one way (£88 return). Seven night holidays start from £279 per person.

For more information and how to book click here

Split

Split, Croatia

Flights to Split will launch on Sunday (25 June) and will operate twice a week on a Tuesday and Sunday.

Fares, including taxes, starting from £39 one way (£65 return). Five night holidays start from £399 per person.

For more information and how to book click here

Other Monarch Flights

This week’s inaugural flights follow on from the launch of Stockholm and Porto in April with the airline now flying to both destinations three times a week.

For more information and how to book click here

The airline and airport say

David Winstanley, Chief Operating Officer at Birmingham Airport, and Ian Chambers, Chief Commercial Officer at Monarch, cut the paella cake

Ian Chambers, Chief Commercial Officer at Monarch said: “We are delighted to add even more flights and holidays to four new destinations to our Birmingham programme for summer 2017.

“These new routes join Porto and Stockholm which we launched earlier in the year. Monarch is the only airline to fly to both Split and Valencia from Birmingham Airport.

“We’re really pleased to be flying a greatly expanded programme from Birmingham for the summer with more city and beach destinations. It’s also really exciting to welcome the Boeing 737 NG aircraft to the fleet for the busy summer schedule ahead of the first of our new 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving in April next year.”

David Winstanley, Chief Operating Officer at Birmingham Airport, said: “Monarch offers a fantastic selection of popular European routes to our passengers from Birmingham Airport. It’s great to see them expanding this choice further for our summer holidaymakers.

“Valencia, Split, Naples and Rhodes are all steeped in history as well as being popular coastal destinations with fabulous ports and beaches. We are confident these will be very successful routes.”

For more information and how to book click here

