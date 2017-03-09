What is happening at Midlands UK Pavilion at MIPIM 2017

MIPIM in numbers:
23,000 visitors
2,600+ exhibiting companies
90 countries represented
900 architects and designers
4,350 developers
500 cities and local authorities
1,000+ projects presented
5,300 international investors
Timetable at Midlands UK Pavilion
Tuesday, March 14
1300-1400
Midlands UK Welcome Reception, featuring a speech from Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine.
Official MIPIM 2017 welcome from the Midlands UK delegation.
1400-1445
Launch of the Midlands Engine Investment Portfolio Presenting to the international investment community billions of pounds’ worth of the region’s most exciting range of investment opportunities.
It will capitalise on the reputation and potential of the Midlands Engine region, with its strong track record of attracting foreign investment.
This portfolio aims to enhance this, by harnessing the strong potential for growth across the Midlands region.
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host
Featuring: Minister to attend from HMG UK Parliament
Panellists: Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine; Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihul Metropolitan Borough Council; Cllr Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council; Dr Colin J Clinton, Regional Project Manager – Regeneration and Infrastructure, Department for International Trade.
1445-1500
Midlands UK launches Peddimore: A major industrial development at the heart of the heart of the UK
Proposals for Peddimore – beginning the process of identifying a development partner to deliver one of the most significant industrial opportunities in the UK.
The ambitious plans for this 71ha site will make a major contribution to the local economy creating up to 10,000 jobs
Hosts: Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council; Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council
1500-1530
Planning for Growth: How four of the Midlands’ city regions are securing future economic success
Leaders from some of the UK’s leading cities set out their vision for economic growth.
Discover how their strategic plans will create major investment opportunities and gain a valuable insight into how the geo-political and infrastructure changes being driven by the region will shape economic growth further afield, across the UK.
Host: Chris Loughran, Vice Chairman, Deloitte UK Panellists: Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority; Martin Rawson, Deputy Leader of Derby City Council; Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Nick Pulley, Chair of the Leicester & Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership
1530-1600
Midlands UK: Driving forward Britain’s world-class advanced manufacturing sector
What must the Midlands do to ensure it continues to drive the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector?
This session looks at the cutting-edge design and manufacturing happening in the region.
From niche manufacturers to international names; how can the Midlands power the
advanced manufacturing sector and how has its work helped shape the area’s economy?
Host: Adam Dent, Managing Director,
Advent Communications
Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council
and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Professor Richard Hall, Executive Director of Strategic Research and Innovation, University of Derby; Sarah Jane Loughran, Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover; Terry Spall, Commercial Director, MIRA Technology Park
1600-1615
Regenerating Coventry City Centre
Coventry sets out its vision to become the second largest retail destination in the West Midlands through a transformational plan.
Host: David Cockroft, Director of City Centre and Major Projects Development, Coventry City Council
1615-1630
Wolverhampton City Centre Regeneration: The city of opportunity
Overview on the regeneration opportunities currently available in Wolverhampton city centre.
Host: Tim Johnson, Strategic Director – Place, City of Wolverhampton Council
1630-1700
Creating global cities of the future: Competing for global investment and its impact on citizens
Greater Birmingham has firmly established itself as a key driver of economic growth,
attracting record levels of investment from major international markets.
What is the region’s strategy to remain globally competitive and does this affect citizens?
How will the region’s landscape reflect this strategy?
Host: Paul Kehoe, Chief Executive, Birmingham Airport
Panellists: Richard Cowell, Assistant Director – Development, Birmingham City Council; Ian Stringer, Regional Senior Director, GVA; Rob Groves, Development Director, Paradise Birmingham; Tim Johnson, Strategic Director – Place, City of Wolverhampton Council
1700-1800
Midlands UK evening drinks reception: Featuring Midlands Engine Chair, Sir John Peace.
Sponsored by Birmingham City Council and Nottingham City Council
Chance to join Midlands UK for a drinks reception with some of the region’s most prominent decision makers.
Hosts: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host; Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands
Engine; Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council; Cllr Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council
Wednesday, March 15
0900-1000
Midlands UK breakfast briefing. Sponsored by Midlands Enterprise Universities
An invitation from the Midlands UK delegation to join their informal breakfast meet and greet.
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host
1000-1045
Game on: How the Midlands has become the UK’s engine for digital growth. An Estates Gazette debate in partnership with Midlands UK
The digital economy is a worldwide phenomenon and, in the UK, the Digital Economy Bill reflects an ambition to stay ahead of the curve.
What then is the Midlands’ strategy to benefit from the innovation, competitiveness and growth?
What is the region’s track record so far, and how does it plan to take it to another level?
Host: Stacey Meadwell, UK Cities Editor, Estates Gazette
Panellists: Cllr Nick McDonald, Cabinet Member for Growth and Transport, Nottingham City Council; Monica Fogarty, Joint Managing Director, Warwickshire County Council; Nigel Turner, Executive Director, Kier Group; Ardavan Amini, Professor of Enterprise Systems, Birmingham City University
1100-1130
Innovative Funding Models: Maximising the Midlands’ assets through smart
financial structures
Exploring the methods used to unlock value and create funds for new facilities across the
Midlands region.
Host: Stacey Meadwell, UK Cities Editor, Estates Gazette Panellists: Richard Cowell, Assistant Director – Development, Birmingham City Council; David Bishop, Corporate Director of
Development, Nottingham City Council; Jane Kemp, Owner, Adducere LLP; Victoria Brambini, Managing Director, SCAPE Procure
1230-1300
Midlands Enterprise Universities: Creating and supporting opportunities for inward investment
A discussion of the services our universities offer to inward investors, and opportunities for co-investment for expansion of science and innovation parks, and university facilities.
Host: Nick Page, Chief Executive at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Geoff Layer, Vice Chancellor, University of Wolverhampton; Mike Carr, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Employer and Economic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University; Andy Cliffe, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport
1300-1345
Midlands Showcase Lunch
An invitation to lunch at the Midlands UK Pavilion, where we’ll be showcasing a selection of some of the most exciting, up-and-coming commercial real estate opportunities of national significance. Be among the first to hear about the changing landscape of the Midlands and the progress made so far.
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host
Featuring: Richard Probert, Project Director, Ballymore (Snowhill); Carl Standley, Director, Couch Perry Wilkes; Rob Groves, Development Director, Paradise Birmingham; Stephen Reynolds, Friargate Coventry LLP
1345-1400
Transforming Nuneaton
Nuneaton is one of the best connected Midlands towns, close to MIRA Technology Park to the north and the Coventry & Warwickshire Automotive cluster to the south.
It is also well-connected by rail and just 20 minutes’ drive from the new UK Central HS2 Station and Birmingham Airport, and 40 minutes from East Midlands Airport.
With more than 10,000 new homes over the coming years and major Local Authority led re-development schemes, Nuneaton presents an exciting opportunity for real estate and capital infrastructure investment.
Host: Mark Ryder, Head of Transport & Economy, Warwickshire County Council.
1400-1415
High Speed 2 – an update on the development and future plans of HS2 in the Midlands by Mike Lyons, Programme Director
1415-1430
UK Central Solihull – The Hub
A unique concentration of global economic assets with associated development opportunities, the UK Central Hub is home to Birmingham Airport, the National Exhibition Centre, Jaguar Land Rover, Arden Cross and the new High Speed Rail Interchange station.
Facilitated by UK Central’s Urban Growth Company, the Hub’s scale of opportunity is set out in its Growth and Infrastructure Plan, with first phases of development commencing in 2018.
Hosts: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Huw Rhys Lewis, UK Central Solihull – Urban Growth Company
1430-1445
Birmingham Airport: Unprecedented growth of the Midlands’ largest airport
Birmingham Airport Chief Executive, Paul Kehoe will provide an overview of Birmingham Airport and its vision for future growth, which maximises HS2.
1445-1515
High Speed Two (HS2): Driving economic growth and rebalancing Britain’s economy
Showcasing the once-in-a-generation opportunities that HS2 will offer the UK.
Delivering an additional £14 billion to the UK economy, and connecting over two million of the region’s population; this event explores the impact of Europe’s biggest infrastructure project in a generation.
Host: Mike Lyons, Programme Director, HS2
Panellists: Nick Abell, Vice Chairman of Coventry and Warwickshire LEP; Huw Rhys Lewis, Managing Director, UK Central Solihull – Urban Growth Company; Maria Machancoses, Programme Director, Midlands Connect; Rob Eaton, Head of Planning and Development, Birmingham Airport
1515-1545
HS2: Generating investment and unlocking development at Birmingham Curzon
Alongside the significant improvements in rail connectivity, the arrival of high speed rail will spark a new wave of growth and development.
The panel will discuss how the new high speed terminus at Birmingham Curzon is already providing a new focus and fresh impetus for unlocking growth and investment in the city centre.
Host: Simon Marks, Director of Arcadis and Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP nonexecutive director for Optimising Assets
Featuring: Presentation from Liz Peace, Chair of the Curzon Urban Regeneration Company
Panellists: Liz Peace, Chair of the Urban Curzon Regeneration Company; Steve Hollowood, Senior Director Planning Development and Regeneration, GVA
1630-1645
The Black Country Garden City – Housing transformation for the 21st century
An overview on the housing development opportunities currently underway and available across the Black Country.
Host: Dr Chris Handy OBE, Board Lead on social enterprise, housing and low carbon, Black Country LEP
1645-1730
The Midlands housing challenge
Some of the most respected figures in the sector discuss their thoughts and vision for how the Midlands can help build the best quality homes for the greatest number of people
Host: Faraz Baber, Director at Terence O’Rourke
Panellists:Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Tim Downing, Director, Pygott and Crone, Lincoln; Tom Merrills, New Business Manager, Countryside; Tony Pidgley CBE, Chairman, The Berkeley Group; Sir Edward Lister, Chairman, Homes & Communities Agency
1730-1800
Midlands UK evening drinks reception: Featuring Steven Knight, British screenwriter and film director, and creator of global phenomenon Peaky Blinders. Sponsored by John Sisk Group
Meet and greet the Midlands UK delegation at their drinks reception
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host
Featuring: Owen Sisk, Managing Director of John Sisk Group; Nick Payne, Managing Director of Nikal; Steven Knight, writer and creator of Peaky Blinders
Thursday, March 16
0900-1000
Midlands UK breakfast briefing Sponsored by Freeths and K4
Join the Midlands UK delegation at their breakfast briefing and meet with business leaders from throughout the region.
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Reception
1015-1045
Investment opportunities in tourism: Midlands UK
With tourists to the Midlands at a record high, this event explores the importance of the visitor economy as a catalyst for further growth across the region
Host: Brendan Moffett, Chief Executive of Marketing Nottingham
Panellists: Ruth Carver, LEP Director, Greater Lincolnshire LEP; Andy Cliffe, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport; Ian Harrabin, Chairman of Historic Coventry Trust & Managing Director, Complex Development Projects; Cllr Abi Brown, Deputy Leader – Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
1100-1130
Getting the most out of Enterprise Zones: How Midlands destinations are focusing on sectors and skills to maximise investment opportunities and jobs
Experts from across the Midlands discuss the importance of maximising regional assets and sector strengths to create employment opportunities
Host: Simon Marks, Director of Arcadis and Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP nonexecutive director for Optimising Assets
Panellists: Nigel Hudson, Head of Strategic Infrastructure and Economy, Worcester
LEP; Cllr Jack Brereton, Cabinet member for regeneration, transport and heritage, Stoke-on-Trent City Council; Paul Wheatley, Group Manager, Economic Development, Lincolnshire County Council; Terry Spall, Commercial Director of MIRA Technology Park
1200-1230
From molecule to market: The Midlands as a Life Sciences hub
How is the Midlands leveraging real estate development to harness opportunities for life sciences businesses and investors?
What is the future of the life sciences sector in the region?
Host: David Jennings, Chairman of Movers and Shakers
Panellists: Dr Lucille G Alexander, Head of Research and Enterprise Partnerships at University of Leicester; Trevor Payne, Director of Estates, University of Birmingham; Tim Garratt, Managing Director, Innes England; Owen Sisk, Managing Director of John Sisk Group
1230-1300
Shaping Britain’s Industrial Strategy through Enterprise Zones
The event explores how the Midlands’ automotive sector is acting as an exemplar model for the Government’s long-term Industrial Strategy, and the investment opportunities this creates.
Host: Jackie Sadek, Chief Executive, UK Regeneration
Panellists: David Frost, Chair, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP; Tom Westley, Board
Lead on Enterprise Zones, Black Country LEP Mike Crone, Purchasing and Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover; Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council
1400-1415
West Midlands Combined Authority: A presentation by Chief Executive Martin Reeves
Martin Reeves discusses the West Midlands’ role as a key driver of the British economy
creating jobs, fuelling prosperity and economic growth.
The ambition for the West Midlands is to help rebalance the UK economy, closing the £16 billion output gap, and leading the Midlands Engine.
Host: Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority
1415-1445
Design quality and urban planning: What can be done to ensure the development of today will stand the test of time and meet the needs of future generations?
Good design should be integral to the region’s growth agenda.
How can cities evolve and grow in a sustainable way, whilst embracing technological advances, modernising their infrastructure and strengthening local distinctiveness?
This panel explores the role of urban design in meeting the needs of a growing population
and thriving in increasingly competitive times.
Host: Joe Webb, Director, Bouygues Panellists: Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Iain Macsween, Head of Projects – Midlands, CEG Richard Probert, Project Director, Ballymore (Snowhill); Martin Wright, Managing Director, AHR UK
1445-1500
Solihull Town Centre Masterplan: Identifying new opportunities for development with exceptional connectivity
Solihull town centre has plans for largescale development, underpinned by strong investment and international business occupiers including National Grid, nPower and BNP Paribas.
Several opportunity sites provide the potential for up to 74,620 sq m of new Grade A office development and up to 11,700 sq m of commercial and leisure development.
Host: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
1500-1530
Stimulating investment through urban development
A panel of experts from Midlands UK outline how major regeneration and development opportunities could serve as a platform for global investment
Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host
Panellists: Anne Brereton, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Stephen Reynolds, Friargate Coventry LLP; Stephen Barter, Chair, KPMG Real Estate Advisory Team; Laura Church, Corporate Director, Place and Infrastructure, Luton Council
1530-1600
Smart cities and sustainable regeneration: The Midlands’ vision towards low-carbon development
The smart cities revolution is underway.
This event looks at whether economic and environmental objectives can play complementary roles in the Midlands and wider UK economy.
Host: Dav Bansal, Director at Glenn Howells
Panellists: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Lars Ostenfeld Riemann, Ramboll Group Director; Ed Peeke, Smart Cities, Director, Bouygues; Paul Southby, Chairman of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
1615-1645
Universities and Enterprise: Academia as a catalyst for growth
The Coventry and Warwickshire area is home to two award-winning universities.
As well as producing more than 53,000 high-calibre graduates each year, the region is renowned for its links with industry and enterprise.
This session delves into those links, how they are shaping national industry and helping create an enterprising culture which has made the Midlands one of the UK’s fastest growing economies.
Host: Adam Dent, Managing Director, Advent Communications
Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Kate Hughes, Programme Director, University of Warwick; Rob Tallis, Director of Estate Development, Coventry University; Mike Crone, Purchasing and Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover and CWLEP board director
1645-1700
Midlands UK evening drinks reception
1715-1800
Question of Sport
A battle of the Midlands will be revving up to provide a fun but informative end to the MIPIM experience.
Sporting stars take each other on in an East v West battle of sporting knowledge – complete with full audience participation!
Come and meet our sports stars, join in the fun and learn something about the region