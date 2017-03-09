What is happening at Midlands UK Pavilion at MIPIM 2017

MIPIM in numbers:

23,000 visitors

2,600+ exhibiting companies

90 countries represented

900 architects and designers

4,350 developers

500 cities and local authorities

1,000+ projects presented

5,300 international investors

Timetable at Midlands UK Pavilion

Tuesday, March 14

1300-1400

Midlands UK Welcome Reception, featuring a speech from Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine.

Official MIPIM 2017 welcome from the Midlands UK delegation.

1400-1445

Launch of the Midlands Engine Investment Portfolio Presenting to the international investment community billions of pounds’ worth of the region’s most exciting range of investment opportunities.

It will capitalise on the reputation and potential of the Midlands Engine region, with its strong track record of attracting foreign investment.

This portfolio aims to enhance this, by harnessing the strong potential for growth across the Midlands region.

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host

Featuring: Minister to attend from HMG UK Parliament

Panellists: Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine; Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihul Metropolitan Borough Council; Cllr Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council; Dr Colin J Clinton, Regional Project Manager – Regeneration and Infrastructure, Department for International Trade.

1445-1500

Midlands UK launches Peddimore: A major industrial development at the heart of the heart of the UK

Proposals for Peddimore – beginning the process of identifying a development partner to deliver one of the most significant industrial opportunities in the UK.

The ambitious plans for this 71ha site will make a major contribution to the local economy creating up to 10,000 jobs

Hosts: Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council; Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council

1500-1530

Planning for Growth: How four of the Midlands’ city regions are securing future economic success

Leaders from some of the UK’s leading cities set out their vision for economic growth.

Discover how their strategic plans will create major investment opportunities and gain a valuable insight into how the geo-political and infrastructure changes being driven by the region will shape economic growth further afield, across the UK.

Host: Chris Loughran, Vice Chairman, Deloitte UK Panellists: Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority; Martin Rawson, Deputy Leader of Derby City Council; Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Nick Pulley, Chair of the Leicester & Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership

1530-1600

Midlands UK: Driving forward Britain’s world-class advanced manufacturing sector

What must the Midlands do to ensure it continues to drive the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector?

This session looks at the cutting-edge design and manufacturing happening in the region.

From niche manufacturers to international names; how can the Midlands power the

advanced manufacturing sector and how has its work helped shape the area’s economy?

Host: Adam Dent, Managing Director,

Advent Communications

Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council

and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Professor Richard Hall, Executive Director of Strategic Research and Innovation, University of Derby; Sarah Jane Loughran, Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover; Terry Spall, Commercial Director, MIRA Technology Park

1600-1615

Regenerating Coventry City Centre

Coventry sets out its vision to become the second largest retail destination in the West Midlands through a transformational plan.

Host: David Cockroft, Director of City Centre and Major Projects Development, Coventry City Council

1615-1630

Wolverhampton City Centre Regeneration: The city of opportunity

Overview on the regeneration opportunities currently available in Wolverhampton city centre.

Host: Tim Johnson, Strategic Director – Place, City of Wolverhampton Council

1630-1700

Creating global cities of the future: Competing for global investment and its impact on citizens

Greater Birmingham has firmly established itself as a key driver of economic growth,

attracting record levels of investment from major international markets.

What is the region’s strategy to remain globally competitive and does this affect citizens?

How will the region’s landscape reflect this strategy?

Host: Paul Kehoe, Chief Executive, Birmingham Airport

Panellists: Richard Cowell, Assistant Director – Development, Birmingham City Council; Ian Stringer, Regional Senior Director, GVA; Rob Groves, Development Director, Paradise Birmingham; Tim Johnson, Strategic Director – Place, City of Wolverhampton Council

1700-1800

Midlands UK evening drinks reception: Featuring Midlands Engine Chair, Sir John Peace.

Sponsored by Birmingham City Council and Nottingham City Council

Chance to join Midlands UK for a drinks reception with some of the region’s most prominent decision makers.

Hosts: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host; Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands

Engine; Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council; Cllr Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council

Wednesday, March 15

0900-1000

Midlands UK breakfast briefing. Sponsored by Midlands Enterprise Universities

An invitation from the Midlands UK delegation to join their informal breakfast meet and greet.

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host

1000-1045

Game on: How the Midlands has become the UK’s engine for digital growth. An Estates Gazette debate in partnership with Midlands UK

The digital economy is a worldwide phenomenon and, in the UK, the Digital Economy Bill reflects an ambition to stay ahead of the curve.

What then is the Midlands’ strategy to benefit from the innovation, competitiveness and growth?

What is the region’s track record so far, and how does it plan to take it to another level?

Host: Stacey Meadwell, UK Cities Editor, Estates Gazette

Panellists: Cllr Nick McDonald, Cabinet Member for Growth and Transport, Nottingham City Council; Monica Fogarty, Joint Managing Director, Warwickshire County Council; Nigel Turner, Executive Director, Kier Group; Ardavan Amini, Professor of Enterprise Systems, Birmingham City University

1100-1130

Innovative Funding Models: Maximising the Midlands’ assets through smart

financial structures

Exploring the methods used to unlock value and create funds for new facilities across the

Midlands region.

Host: Stacey Meadwell, UK Cities Editor, Estates Gazette Panellists: Richard Cowell, Assistant Director – Development, Birmingham City Council; David Bishop, Corporate Director of

Development, Nottingham City Council; Jane Kemp, Owner, Adducere LLP; Victoria Brambini, Managing Director, SCAPE Procure

1230-1300

Midlands Enterprise Universities: Creating and supporting opportunities for inward investment

A discussion of the services our universities offer to inward investors, and opportunities for co-investment for expansion of science and innovation parks, and university facilities.

Host: Nick Page, Chief Executive at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Geoff Layer, Vice Chancellor, University of Wolverhampton; Mike Carr, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Employer and Economic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University; Andy Cliffe, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport

1300-1345

Midlands Showcase Lunch

An invitation to lunch at the Midlands UK Pavilion, where we’ll be showcasing a selection of some of the most exciting, up-and-coming commercial real estate opportunities of national significance. Be among the first to hear about the changing landscape of the Midlands and the progress made so far.

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host

Featuring: Richard Probert, Project Director, Ballymore (Snowhill); Carl Standley, Director, Couch Perry Wilkes; Rob Groves, Development Director, Paradise Birmingham; Stephen Reynolds, Friargate Coventry LLP

1345-1400

Transforming Nuneaton

Nuneaton is one of the best connected Midlands towns, close to MIRA Technology Park to the north and the Coventry & Warwickshire Automotive cluster to the south.

It is also well-connected by rail and just 20 minutes’ drive from the new UK Central HS2 Station and Birmingham Airport, and 40 minutes from East Midlands Airport.

With more than 10,000 new homes over the coming years and major Local Authority led re-development schemes, Nuneaton presents an exciting opportunity for real estate and capital infrastructure investment.

Host: Mark Ryder, Head of Transport & Economy, Warwickshire County Council.

1400-1415

High Speed 2 – an update on the development and future plans of HS2 in the Midlands by Mike Lyons, Programme Director

1415-1430

UK Central Solihull – The Hub

A unique concentration of global economic assets with associated development opportunities, the UK Central Hub is home to Birmingham Airport, the National Exhibition Centre, Jaguar Land Rover, Arden Cross and the new High Speed Rail Interchange station.

Facilitated by UK Central’s Urban Growth Company, the Hub’s scale of opportunity is set out in its Growth and Infrastructure Plan, with first phases of development commencing in 2018.

Hosts: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Huw Rhys Lewis, UK Central Solihull – Urban Growth Company

1430-1445

Birmingham Airport: Unprecedented growth of the Midlands’ largest airport

Birmingham Airport Chief Executive, Paul Kehoe will provide an overview of Birmingham Airport and its vision for future growth, which maximises HS2.

1445-1515

High Speed Two (HS2): Driving economic growth and rebalancing Britain’s economy

Showcasing the once-in-a-generation opportunities that HS2 will offer the UK.

Delivering an additional £14 billion to the UK economy, and connecting over two million of the region’s population; this event explores the impact of Europe’s biggest infrastructure project in a generation.

Host: Mike Lyons, Programme Director, HS2

Panellists: Nick Abell, Vice Chairman of Coventry and Warwickshire LEP; Huw Rhys Lewis, Managing Director, UK Central Solihull – Urban Growth Company; Maria Machancoses, Programme Director, Midlands Connect; Rob Eaton, Head of Planning and Development, Birmingham Airport

1515-1545

HS2: Generating investment and unlocking development at Birmingham Curzon

Alongside the significant improvements in rail connectivity, the arrival of high speed rail will spark a new wave of growth and development.

The panel will discuss how the new high speed terminus at Birmingham Curzon is already providing a new focus and fresh impetus for unlocking growth and investment in the city centre.

Host: Simon Marks, Director of Arcadis and Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP nonexecutive director for Optimising Assets

Featuring: Presentation from Liz Peace, Chair of the Curzon Urban Regeneration Company

Panellists: Liz Peace, Chair of the Urban Curzon Regeneration Company; Steve Hollowood, Senior Director Planning Development and Regeneration, GVA

1630-1645

The Black Country Garden City – Housing transformation for the 21st century

An overview on the housing development opportunities currently underway and available across the Black Country.

Host: Dr Chris Handy OBE, Board Lead on social enterprise, housing and low carbon, Black Country LEP

1645-1730

The Midlands housing challenge

Some of the most respected figures in the sector discuss their thoughts and vision for how the Midlands can help build the best quality homes for the greatest number of people

Host: Faraz Baber, Director at Terence O’Rourke

Panellists:Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Tim Downing, Director, Pygott and Crone, Lincoln; Tom Merrills, New Business Manager, Countryside; Tony Pidgley CBE, Chairman, The Berkeley Group; Sir Edward Lister, Chairman, Homes & Communities Agency

1730-1800

Midlands UK evening drinks reception: Featuring Steven Knight, British screenwriter and film director, and creator of global phenomenon Peaky Blinders. Sponsored by John Sisk Group

Meet and greet the Midlands UK delegation at their drinks reception

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host

Featuring: Owen Sisk, Managing Director of John Sisk Group; Nick Payne, Managing Director of Nikal; Steven Knight, writer and creator of Peaky Blinders

Thursday, March 16

0900-1000

Midlands UK breakfast briefing Sponsored by Freeths and K4

Join the Midlands UK delegation at their breakfast briefing and meet with business leaders from throughout the region.

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Reception

1015-1045

Investment opportunities in tourism: Midlands UK

With tourists to the Midlands at a record high, this event explores the importance of the visitor economy as a catalyst for further growth across the region

Host: Brendan Moffett, Chief Executive of Marketing Nottingham

Panellists: Ruth Carver, LEP Director, Greater Lincolnshire LEP; Andy Cliffe, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport; Ian Harrabin, Chairman of Historic Coventry Trust & Managing Director, Complex Development Projects; Cllr Abi Brown, Deputy Leader – Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

1100-1130

Getting the most out of Enterprise Zones: How Midlands destinations are focusing on sectors and skills to maximise investment opportunities and jobs

Experts from across the Midlands discuss the importance of maximising regional assets and sector strengths to create employment opportunities

Host: Simon Marks, Director of Arcadis and Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP nonexecutive director for Optimising Assets

Panellists: Nigel Hudson, Head of Strategic Infrastructure and Economy, Worcester

LEP; Cllr Jack Brereton, Cabinet member for regeneration, transport and heritage, Stoke-on-Trent City Council; Paul Wheatley, Group Manager, Economic Development, Lincolnshire County Council; Terry Spall, Commercial Director of MIRA Technology Park

1200-1230

From molecule to market: The Midlands as a Life Sciences hub

How is the Midlands leveraging real estate development to harness opportunities for life sciences businesses and investors?

What is the future of the life sciences sector in the region?

Host: David Jennings, Chairman of Movers and Shakers

Panellists: Dr Lucille G Alexander, Head of Research and Enterprise Partnerships at University of Leicester; Trevor Payne, Director of Estates, University of Birmingham; Tim Garratt, Managing Director, Innes England; Owen Sisk, Managing Director of John Sisk Group

1230-1300

Shaping Britain’s Industrial Strategy through Enterprise Zones

The event explores how the Midlands’ automotive sector is acting as an exemplar model for the Government’s long-term Industrial Strategy, and the investment opportunities this creates.

Host: Jackie Sadek, Chief Executive, UK Regeneration

Panellists: David Frost, Chair, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP; Tom Westley, Board

Lead on Enterprise Zones, Black Country LEP Mike Crone, Purchasing and Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover; Cllr John Clancy, Leader of Birmingham City Council

1400-1415

West Midlands Combined Authority: A presentation by Chief Executive Martin Reeves

Martin Reeves discusses the West Midlands’ role as a key driver of the British economy

creating jobs, fuelling prosperity and economic growth.

The ambition for the West Midlands is to help rebalance the UK economy, closing the £16 billion output gap, and leading the Midlands Engine.

Host: Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority

1415-1445

Design quality and urban planning: What can be done to ensure the development of today will stand the test of time and meet the needs of future generations?

Good design should be integral to the region’s growth agenda.

How can cities evolve and grow in a sustainable way, whilst embracing technological advances, modernising their infrastructure and strengthening local distinctiveness?

This panel explores the role of urban design in meeting the needs of a growing population

and thriving in increasingly competitive times.

Host: Joe Webb, Director, Bouygues Panellists: Waheed Nazir, Strategic Director of Economy, Birmingham City Council; Iain Macsween, Head of Projects – Midlands, CEG Richard Probert, Project Director, Ballymore (Snowhill); Martin Wright, Managing Director, AHR UK

1445-1500

Solihull Town Centre Masterplan: Identifying new opportunities for development with exceptional connectivity

Solihull town centre has plans for largescale development, underpinned by strong investment and international business occupiers including National Grid, nPower and BNP Paribas.

Several opportunity sites provide the potential for up to 74,620 sq m of new Grade A office development and up to 11,700 sq m of commercial and leisure development.

Host: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

1500-1530

Stimulating investment through urban development

A panel of experts from Midlands UK outline how major regeneration and development opportunities could serve as a platform for global investment

Host: Jon Derry, Midlands UK Programme Host

Panellists: Anne Brereton, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Stephen Reynolds, Friargate Coventry LLP; Stephen Barter, Chair, KPMG Real Estate Advisory Team; Laura Church, Corporate Director, Place and Infrastructure, Luton Council

1530-1600

Smart cities and sustainable regeneration: The Midlands’ vision towards low-carbon development

The smart cities revolution is underway.

This event looks at whether economic and environmental objectives can play complementary roles in the Midlands and wider UK economy.

Host: Dav Bansal, Director at Glenn Howells

Panellists: Cllr Ian Courts, Deputy Leader, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Lars Ostenfeld Riemann, Ramboll Group Director; Ed Peeke, Smart Cities, Director, Bouygues; Paul Southby, Chairman of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

1615-1645

Universities and Enterprise: Academia as a catalyst for growth

The Coventry and Warwickshire area is home to two award-winning universities.

As well as producing more than 53,000 high-calibre graduates each year, the region is renowned for its links with industry and enterprise.

This session delves into those links, how they are shaping national industry and helping create an enterprising culture which has made the Midlands one of the UK’s fastest growing economies.

Host: Adam Dent, Managing Director, Advent Communications

Panellists: Martin Yardley, Deputy Chief Executive (Place), Coventry City Council and Chief Executive of CW LEP; Kate Hughes, Programme Director, University of Warwick; Rob Tallis, Director of Estate Development, Coventry University; Mike Crone, Purchasing and Property Director, Jaguar Land Rover and CWLEP board director

1645-1700

Midlands UK evening drinks reception

1715-1800

Question of Sport

A battle of the Midlands will be revving up to provide a fun but informative end to the MIPIM experience.

Sporting stars take each other on in an East v West battle of sporting knowledge – complete with full audience participation!

Come and meet our sports stars, join in the fun and learn something about the region